The Council of Europe’s committee on torture harshly criticized Croatia Friday over reports of “severe ill-treatment” of migrants crossing into the country and urged the country's authorities to take immediate action to stop the practice. The report by the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment or CPT, said its delegation encountered problems in cooperation, and obstruction during a visit in Aug. 2020. European Union member Croatia has repeatedly denied allegations of systematic abuse of migrants trying to enter from Bosnia But President Zoran Milanovic on Friday said that “police...

