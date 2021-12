Snacks and beverages are a key component of holiday celebrations, so it's no surprise that top-ranked PepsiCo stock hit a fresh all-time high Monday. This steady Eddie company hasn't missed a beat in the past year, with sales and profits growing every quarter, despite the pandemic. When building a watchlist, stocks with an 80 or higher Relative Strength Rating are prime targets. PepsiCo (PEP) now meets that criteria, with an increase to 83 Monday, up from 78 the day before.

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO