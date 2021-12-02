ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH LIVE: DPS to provide update on Operation Lone Star

KRGV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Military Department will provide an...

www.krgv.com

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

‘As long as it takes’: Operation Lone Star to continue despite the return of MPP

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott started Operation Lone Star in response to the Biden Administration’s decision to end the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) also known as the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy. Now, it appears the United States and Mexico have agreed to resume that practice. The Department of Public Safety (DPS) has […]
WESLACO, TX
My Fox 8

10,000 National Guard and Texas state troopers deployed to border for ‘Operation Lone Star’

Last week, Abbott posted on social media video showing dozens of steel shipping containers and Department of Public Safety troopers lining the banks of the Rio Grande near the border town of Eagle Pass, Texas, as part of “Operation Steel Curtain.” The operation is under Operation Lone Star, which is a massive operation that began in March, a spokeswoman for the governor said.
TEXAS STATE
Shore News Network

EXCLUSIVE: My Night At The Border With ‘Operation Lone Star’ In Texas

RIO GRANDE VALLEY — The alarm clock sounded at 3 a.m. local time. It was dark and the skies were clear from the storm that had just passed. Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Lt. Craig Cummings, who was driving me around the valley, joked that we may face a more dangerous situation than the border had in store for us because of the tornado-like winds and torrential downpour that had swept through the area just hours before.
TEXAS STATE
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Governor Abbott serves meals to Operation Lone Star service members

AUSTIN, Texas – On Wednesday, Nov. 24, Governor Greg Abbott greeted and served meals to Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers and National Guard service members. Meals were served on the border over Thanksgiving for Operation Lone Star (OLS) in Del Rio and Edinburg. Governor Abbott also stopped by Delia’s to pick up tamales prior to his visit with service members in Edinburg.
AUSTIN, TX
midlothianmirror.com

Live nativity at Lone Star Cowboy Church

The Lone Star Cowboy Church of Ellis County will be having its annual "Live Nativity" on Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4. On Friday the time will be from 7 p.m.- 9 p.m., and on Saturday it will be from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Families can drive through the parking lot to see the live nativity or can park to enjoy other activities for children, such as a train ride. Free hot chocolate and cider will also be served. This is a free event.
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
