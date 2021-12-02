Knollwood boil water order lifted

A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for customers of the City of Martinsburg water system until further notice, city officials announced Friday. According to a press release from the city, the advisory was issued due to a technical issue at the Kilmer Springs Water Plant, affecting water pressure in the water system. Officials said that "there was no break or outside contaminates that entered the system."

