Knollwood boil water order lifted

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has issued a Water Boil Advisory for 73 customers in Toledo Saturday morning. Residents who live in the following area are impacted:. W. Foulkes Street from Tracy Road to 186 W. Foulkes Street. E Foulkes Street from Tracy Road to 36 E....
The city of Killeen has lifted a boil-water notice for the properties located at 2001-2106 Sherman Drive. City officials said earlier in the week that the notice had been the result of a water-line break. Officials did not say how or when the break occurred. “Water quality samples were taken...
DENHAM SPRINGS - A boil advisory for Ward Two Water District was lifted Saturday afternoon. The State Health Department confirmed their water samples were free coliform bacteria. Officials say the water is now safe to use. The advisory was in effect for customers on LA Highway 16 in Denham Springs.
KILLEEN, TX- The boil water notice has been lifted for properties on Sherman Drive. Due to a break in the water line, water crews had to isolate the ruptured section of the water main to complete the repair. The City of Killeen public water system has taken the necessary corrective...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a Boil Water Advisory for a portion of Pottawatomie County. According to KDHE, Pottawatomie Co. Rural Water District No. 1 customers West of K-99 between Elizas Road and Repp Road should take the following precautions until further notice:
The Village of Macoun lifted a boil-water advisory that was put into effect on November 15. The Village said the advisory was issued because of routine maintenance being done on the water treatment plant.
A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for customers of the City of Martinsburg water system until further notice, city officials announced Friday. According to a press release from the city, the advisory was issued due to a technical issue at the Kilmer Springs Water Plant, affecting water pressure in the water system. Officials said that "there was no break or outside contaminates that entered the system."
According to a press release from the Village of Milan Water Department, a boil order was issued until further notice for residents experiencing water loss on Bruce Ave from 4th St to 6th Street. This is due to a water main break. Any businesses with a food license affected by...
Public Works Director Craig Oakley tells the News Edge a boil water advisory that was issued Wednesday for Cadiz Water District customers who live on Noel Drive has been lifted as of Thursday morning. The advisory was issued Wednesday after Oakley due to a water main break that occurred when...
(Cleveland)- The City of Cleveland has issued a Boil Water Notice due to a 6” water main break at the following locations: Intersection of US 129 South from Daybreak Road to Totherow Road. Andrea Smith, Water Distribution Operator for the City of Cleveland Public Works says this notice will affect...
MABANK, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Mabank has issued a boil water notice after they say a main water line was broken. Due to an eight inch main water line break located at 7th Street and Mason Street in the City of Mabank at 1 P.M. Wednesday, December 1, 2021, the water system had a reduction in pressure and caused extremely low to no pressure inside the City of Mabank.
San Diego County’s Department of Environmental Health and Quality Wednesday lifted a boil water order for the Mountain Empire High School water system in Pine Valley. The water system supplies water to four service connections, including the high school located at 3305 Buckman Springs Road, district office, maintenance and transportation facility and a single family residence, with an average daily population of 1,000 people.
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced a boil water notice has been issued for customers who are served by the Center Ridge Water Association in Smith County. The notice affects 1,737 customers with the exception of Highway 35. Water system officials notified MSDH about a system […]
ST. CLAIRSVILLE — Starting at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, a 48-hour boil order is in effect for the following residences within the city of St. Clairsville: 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 and 114 Gaywood Drive; and all residences on Overlook Court. The boil order will expire at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. It has been ordered because of an unexpected waterline break that occurred on Gaywood Drive.
MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you live in the hamlet of Morristown, you’re advised to boil your water until further notice. It’s all because of a water main break discovered Monday afternoon. Department of Public Works crews are working on repairing the break. Residents will be told when water...
A Boil Order has been issued Monday morning for the City of Lone Tree. The order is in effect until further notice, as the city performs water tank maintenance. Residents should boil their water for 15 minutes before using it for consumption or food preparation. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
