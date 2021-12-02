'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' is TV's longest-running live-action sitcom

It's Always Sunny's past homages to Lethal Weapon featured McElhenney's Mac and Kaitlin Olson's Dee wearing blackface, while Danny DeVito's Frank played a Native American character. The two episodes were among the five pulled from streaming last year amid the Black Lives Matters protests following George Floyd's death. It's Always Sunny decided to revisit the Lethal Weapon episodes in the second episode of Season 15, released on Wednesday, titled "The Gang Makes Lethal Weapon 6." “We tend not to talk about seasons of the show until we are in the writers’ room because, otherwise, we’ll just go crazy,” says McElhenney. “When we sat down that first day, we realized that we should address this in some way. And, obviously, we wanted to tackle it the same way we tackle everything, which is through the prism of this very specific situation and these very specific people.” He adds: "We knew that we wanted to do it in a responsible fashion. So that’s what we did."

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO