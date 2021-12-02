ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' is TV's longest-running live-action sitcom

By Joe Hernandez
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the debut of its 15th season this week, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia just became the longest-running live-action sitcom in U.S. TV history, FX said. "So, raise that snifter and cheers: To Sunny!" the TV channel said. "Yes, it burns a little, and that's what you want." The...

Popculture

Netflix Sitcom Canceled, But Fans Will Get 1 More Season

Netflix series Family Reunion will be coming to an end soon. However, before the show does end, Netflix will produce one final season of the series. In October, TV Line reported that Netflix formally renewed Family Reunion for Season 3, which will also serve as the final season. Season 3...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Popular Hulu Series Surprisingly Ending With Season 2 Releasing This Week

Hulu's smash hit series Pen15 is ending much earlier than fans were expecting. On Monday, it was confirmed (via The Hollywood Reporter) that the Emmy-nominated comedy series will be ending after two seasons on Hulu. The final episodes of Season 2 — which are now currently the final episodes of the overall series — will debut on Hulu this Friday, December 3rd. The series is created by and stars Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, and sees them playing versions of themselves as 13-year-old social outcasts in the year 2000, surrounded by actual 13-year-olds, where the best day of your life can turn into your worst with the stroke of a gel pen.
TV SERIES
Variety

NBC Announces ‘This Is Us’ Final Season, ‘Law & Order’ Revival Premiere Dates Among Winter 2022 Lineup (TV News Roundup

NBC announced its winter 2022 lineup, including the final season of “This Is Us,” which premieres on Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. On Mondays starting Jan. 3 “Kenan” will air its second season with a two-episode block at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., followed by Jimmy Fallon’s variety game show “That’s My Jam” at 9 p.m., and “Ordinary Joe” will return with new episodes on this date at 10 p.m. In addition to “This Is Us,” Jan. 4 will see the time period premieres of “American Auto” and “Grand Crew” at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively, and the midseason premiere of...
TV SERIES
Collider

'It's Always Sunny' Season 15 Release Date, Trailer, Filming Details & Everything We Know So Far

When the fifteenth season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia was officially announced in 2020, it marked It's Always Sunny as the longest-running live-action comedy series in American history. Conceptualized by Rob McElhenney and Glenn Howerton, and with additional writing credits to Charlie Day, the creators/stars of It's Always Sunny have managed to keep the series hilarious and relevant. Premiering on FX in August of 2005, the series now runs on FXX and is slated for a total renewal of four seasons.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, La Brea Season Finale

Sorry, Fourth of July — Thanksgiving is the most American of all holidays. We gorge ourselves on carbs and protein, stumble and spill wine, argue about things that matter, argue harder about things that don't matter, and watch as much TV as we can while we wallow in food comas. That last bit is the easiest part thanks to the cornucopia of television options over Thanksgiving break, including the return of HBO Max's Gossip Girl, the final season of Netflix's F Is for Family, and a new season of HBO's How to With John Wilson. Hopefully all the TV digests better than those mashed potatoes do in time for the following week, which features more gorge-able shows like It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and PEN15. Now that's something to be thankful for.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia': Cricket Actor David Hornsby Nearly Played Mac

Hot on the heels of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's landmark 15th season, the latest episode of The Always Sunny Podcast revealed that David Hornsby, who plays the downtrodden and emaciated Rickety Cricket, nearly played Mac, who was originally going to be named Rob. This is of course the character that Rob McElhenney has made iconic for the program's entire run (probably where the name Rob would have come from). The news was elaborated upon by McElhenney and podcast co-hosts and Always Sunny co-stars Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton, with the podcast episode in question reflecting back on the season one episode, Charlie Has Cancer.
TV & VIDEOS
GeekTyrant

Fun New Trailer For IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA Season 15 Delivers a Banquette of Humiliation

The debut of Season 15 of the FX comedy It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is coming up quick and today we’ve got a new trailer to share with you that offers more of a tease of the zany ridiculousness that we can expect from the series and the gang as they head off to Ireland. As Dennis says in the trailer, this series is sure to deliver a “banquet of humiliation.”
Charlie Day
Glenn Howerton
Rob Mcelhenney
Kaitlin Olson
Danny Devito
Polygon

Always Sunny’s movie parodies are also The Gang’s ultimate delusions

In It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, almost nothing good ever happens to “The Gang” (the self-created name for the alcoholic, cruel, socially inept, and borderline sociopathic group of five friends who run a grotesque Philly dive bar). So when two members — Charlie (Charlie Day) and Dee (Kaitlin Olson) — are inexplicably wined and dined by a pair of wealthy, attractive siblings in “Charlie and Dee Find Love,” the group is wary. Dennis (Glenn Howerton) is particularly suspect of this budding romance, until he finally places it in a trope that aligns with their selfish, miserable ideals. “This is … Dangerous Liaisons,” Dennis bitterly concludes as he spies on the date. When Mac (Rob McElhenney) is unable to follow, Dennis spits out a litany of films with the same plot of sadistic manipulation by wealthy people for sport, that are seemingly just off the top of his head: “Cruel Intentions? She’s All That? Can’t Buy Me Love?”
MOVIES
tvseriesfinale.com

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 16? Has the FXX Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the FXX cable channel, the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia TV show stars Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito. The show revolves around five underachieving and dysfunctional friends who run Paddy’s Pub in South Philadelphia — Ronald “Mac” McDonald (McElhenney), Charlie Kelly (Day), Dennis Reynolds (Howerton), Dee Reynolds (Olson), and Frank Reynolds (DeVito). In season 15, the gang tries to exploit pandemic aid, sidestep cancel culture, evade criminal justice, reflect on their origins, and reconcile their identities and homeland roots.
TV SERIES
Collider

'It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Season 15 Review: The Cause of and Solution to All of Life’s Problems

The world has changed quite a bit since the last season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. In the two years since Season 14, we’ve had several exhausting political situations, several celebrity scandals, and of course, the pandemic. Thankfully, The Gang is back to make sense of it all, comment on this insane world, and even take the blame for some of the madness of the last few years. But more importantly, as It’s Always Sunny breaks the record for longest-running live-action comedy series in the United States with this season, the series proves it’s just as narcissistic, brilliant, and hilarious as ever.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Of Course It's Always Sunny Star Kaitlin Olson's 'Most Excruciating Day' Filming Season 15 Involves Dee As A Swamp Monster

It’s been two years since It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s fourteenth season ended, and with so much anticipation — including a quarantine-filled 2020 — television’s longest-running live-action comedy is going to explode onto our screens December 1 in ways we’re not ready for, and I cannot wait. The excitement is only heightened by hearing tidbits about what to expect in Season 15, including Kaitlin Olson describing a particularly excruciating day of filming that involved her becoming a swamp monster.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
primetimer.com

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has an "uncharacteristically wobbly start" to its record-breaking 15th season

The FXX comedy officially surpassed The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet as the longest-running live-action sitcom with its Season 15 premiere last night. But while it was great to see the Gang back together after a two-year hiatus, the season premiere "hardly feels like the gracefully filthy reentry into the It’s Always Sunny world fans might have been anticipating," says Dennis Perkins. "Instead, the Gang’s anthology of off-years shenanigans feels rushed and a little obvious, each story in the episode’s three-part structure leaning heavily into the events surrounding a single joke, and leaving precious little time for nuance. And, yes, I said 'nuance.' Sunny’s broadest comedy outrages are couched in character, and how the Gang’s uniformly yet uniquely awfulnesses coalesce into that episode’s plot. Here, we get frustratingly fleeting glimpses of just how a quintet of Philadelphia’s least responsible businesspeople spent their sketchily acquired COVID stimulus loans in three separate tales, all presided over by an understandably aghast government inspector." ALSO: Season 15 is starting to push these characters down paths we’ve been expecting for years.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: ‘Money Heist’ and ‘Pen15’ End, ‘Annie Live’

One of Netflix’s bigger series comes to an end this week as the final batch of Money Heist episodes is released. Hulu’s critically hailed Pen15 is also finishing its run. NBC  returns to the live musical game with a rendition of Annie, and ABC mounts its third Live in Front of a Studio Audience sitcom re-creation. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted. The Big Show Money Heist (aka La...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Rob McElhenney: Why It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia revisited our past use of blackface

It's Always Sunny's past homages to Lethal Weapon featured McElhenney's Mac and Kaitlin Olson's Dee wearing blackface, while Danny DeVito's Frank played a Native American character. The two episodes were among the five pulled from streaming last year amid the Black Lives Matters protests following George Floyd's death. It's Always Sunny decided to revisit the Lethal Weapon episodes in the second episode of Season 15, released on Wednesday, titled "The Gang Makes Lethal Weapon 6." “We tend not to talk about seasons of the show until we are in the writers’ room because, otherwise, we’ll just go crazy,” says McElhenney. “When we sat down that first day, we realized that we should address this in some way. And, obviously, we wanted to tackle it the same way we tackle everything, which is through the prism of this very specific situation and these very specific people.” He adds: "We knew that we wanted to do it in a responsible fashion. So that’s what we did."
TV SERIES
Entertainment Weekly

Danny DeVito explains why he's really the kid in the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia family

Like all great sitcoms, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is the story of a family. But while Danny DeVito's Frank Reynolds may technically be the father of this family — literally in the case of Dennis (Glenn Howerton) and Dee (Kaitlin Olson), figuratively for Charlie (Charlie Day) and Mac (Rob McElhenney) — the actor insists the opposite is true.
CELEBRITIES

