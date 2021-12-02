ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Nissan Ariya Single Seater Concept Is an Electric Dream Machine

By Mike Pryson
Autoweek.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNissan teased race fans with the Nissan Ariya Single Seater Concept on Wednesday as part...

www.autoweek.com

Observer

The Best Electric Vehicle of 2022 Is Neither a Tesla Nor a Porsche

A new electric vehicle that has barely hit the road was just rated the best car of 2022 by MotorTrend. The winner of the magazine’s “2022 Car of the Year” award, a highly coveted recognition in the auto industry, is Lucid Air, made by Silicon Valley startup Lucid Motors. The...
Carscoops

Can Chip Foose Make The New Nissan Z Look Even Better?

Most people seem to agree that Nissan has done an excellent job with the design of the new Z but by making some minor changes, Chip Foose thinks he can make it look even better. Rather than retaining styling cues from the outgoing 370Z on which the 2023 Z is...
Autoblog

Nissan Ariya interior is a game changer for Nissan and EV SUVs

The 2023 Nissan Ariya, the electric SUV shown to the American public for the first time at the L.A. Auto Show, will carry a base price of $47,995. That would be more than other, similarly sized electric SUVs, including the VW ID.4 and almost certainly the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra twins. There are reasons for this. First, the Ariya has a standard range of 300 miles, and although it dips to 285 or 264 depending on trim level/performance output, all are more than those aforementioned choices. Second, after checking out the Ariya in person at the L.A. Auto Show, it has another advantage that certainly warrants a higher price: its knockout interior.
MotorBiscuit

Which New Japanese Electric SUV Should You Buy?

Electric vehicles were once seen as impractical. Today, every major automaker is releasing an eclectic vehicle of its own. Toyota, Subaru, and Nissan are all rolling out EVs. Which new Japanese electric SUV should you buy?. The Subaru Solterra is the off-road electric SUV. The Subaru Solterra is an electric...
New York Post

Nissan revs up electric vehicle race with $18 billion plan

Nissan is recharging its electrification efforts. The automaker, whose Leaf was the first modern mass market electric car launched in the US a decade ago, will invest $18 billion through 2030 to develop 23 electrified models that includes hybrids and 15 all-electric vehicles. “The role of companies to address societal...
The Guardian

Nissan to invest £13bn on speeding switch to electric cars

Nissan is to invest almost 2tn yen (£13.2bn) into vehicle electrification over the next five years, including a key role for its plant in Sunderland, in its battle with rival traditional carmakers and specialists such as Tesla. The Japanese car manufacturer, which launched one of the world’s first mass market...
topgear.com

Nissan has gone concept car crazy

Four new electric concepts preview Nissan’s grand plan for 15 new EVs and solid-state batteries by 2030. Skip 15 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Nissan loves a concept car. This much we know already. But now it’s really...
Forbes Advisor

Nissan Plays Electric Car Catch-Up With $18 Billion ‘Ambition 2030’ Program

Nissan will invest 2 trillion yen, or about $18 billion, over the next five years to accelerate its electrified and autonomous vehicle programs. The second-largest Japanese automaker was a pioneer in the electric vehicle space with its original Nissan Leaf. But Nissan may be falling behind Tesla, Ford and Volkswagen, who introduced new long-range battery-electric vehicles. The “Nissan Ambition 2030” program is meant to help the company catch up, with a goal of bringing 23 electrified vehicles to market by 2030. That begins next year with the 2023 Nissan Ariya, one of 15 models that will be fully electric.
Consumer Reports.org

Preview: All-Electric 2023 Nissan Ariya Priced at $46,000

Nissan says it will bring its first-ever all-electric SUV to the U.S. in late 2022 with the introduction of the Ariya. The compact SUV will start at $46,000 and has an estimated driving range of up to 300 miles. At 183 inches long, the two-row, five-passenger Ariya is similar in...
insideevs.com

First Look At The 2023 Nissan Ariya At The Los Angeles Auto Show

Nissan presents at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show its all-new, all-electric crossover/SUV, the Ariya, which will be launched in the U.S. in Fall 2022 (see details here). This new car looks a lot more premium than the Nissan LEAF, but also the prices are at a much higher level. The launch edition will start at $53,450 (MSRP), while the base version will be $45,950 (MSRP).
MotorAuthority

Pickup truck and roadster teased as part of Nissan's EV future

Nissan on Monday provided the first details on a comprehensive plan that will see the automaker launch dozens of electrified models across the Nissan and Infiniti brands by the end of the decade. Dubbed Nissan Ambition 2030, the plan is a key block in Nissan's overarching strategy to become carbon...
CNET

Toyota expands its hydrogen combustion tech to the GR Yaris

This summer, Toyota decided that it was going to take up hydrogen racing. The company, is after all, pretty invested in the hydrogen ecosystem. The difference this time, though, is that the hydrogen was being burned in a combustion engine in a Corolla Sport rather than being used in a fuel cell. It wasn't necessarily the most efficient way of doing things, but, according to its announcement Thursday, that didn't stop Toyota.
CarBuzz.com

Nissan Will Launch 23 New Electrified Models Before 2030

For Nissan, the Ariya is just one stepping stone to its electrified future, a future that has come into sharp focus with the brand's unveiling of its Ambition 2030 vision. One or two new EVs aren't going to cut it for manufacturers under pressure to adhere to tightening emissions regulations. Besides revealing four new electrified concepts, Nissan's Ambition 2030 vision went a lot further.
manisteenews.com

Nissan investing in electric vehicles, battery development

TOKYO (AP) — Nissan said Monday it is investing 2 trillion yen ($17.6 billion) over the next five years and developing a cheaper, more powerful battery to boost its electric vehicle lineup. The Japanese automaker's chief executive, Makoto Uchida, said 15 new electric vehicles will be available by fiscal 2030....
wardsauto.com

Ariya CUV Joins Venerable Leaf in Nissan’s BEV Lineup

Nissan may have launched the first mass-market battery-electric car in the U.S., the Leaf, but that was 11 years ago. At a gala event before the recent Los Angeles auto show, it revealed that U.S. buyers will have to wait a while longer for its second BEV, the Ariya crossover – and it’ll cost them more than expected, too.
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Nissan shows radical new concepts to preview EV future

Electric sports car, pick-up and MPV are joined on stage by a crossover that could be built in the UK. Nissan has shown four new concept cars and detailed an ambitious transformation plan for the next eight years, giving clues to its next-generation electric cars. The headline unveiling is the...
Autoweek.com

Will Future Electric BMWs Be Fun to Drive?

BMW is making the transition to electrification. "By 2023 we will offer our customers at least one BEV option in nearly all our vehicle segments and over the next 10 years we aim to release a total of about 10 million fully electric vehicles onto the market," BMW CEO Oliver Zipse told analysts on an earnings call on August 3.
