Video: Nissan Ariya Single Seater Concept Is an Electric Dream Machine

The 2023 Nissan Ariya, the electric SUV shown to the American public for the first time at the L.A. Auto Show, will carry a base price of $47,995. That would be more than other, similarly sized electric SUVs, including the VW ID.4 and almost certainly the Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra twins. There are reasons for this. First, the Ariya has a standard range of 300 miles, and although it dips to 285 or 264 depending on trim level/performance output, all are more than those aforementioned choices. Second, after checking out the Ariya in person at the L.A. Auto Show, it has another advantage that certainly warrants a higher price: its knockout interior.

BUYING CARS ・ 16 DAYS AGO