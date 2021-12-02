ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

United trials first flight with one engine running on sustainable aviation fuel

By Lucy Thackray
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Odjir_0dCHJANq00

United Airlines has become the world’s first airline to operate a passenger flight with one engine running on 100 per cent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

SAFs are produced with materials other than crude oil, and produce up to 80 per cent fewer carbon emissions - although this reduction is all in the production stage, with this type of fuel emitting at least as much CO2 inflight as traditional kerosene.

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 flew from Chicago to Washington DC on Wednesday at 1pm local time, carrying 100 passengers including United ’s CEO Scott Kirby.

Under Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) rules, US airlines cannot fly using SAF alone, so for Wednesday’s flight, United gained special permission to fly with 500 gallons of SAF alone in one engine, and the same amount of traditional jet fuel in the other, in a bid to prove there is no operational difference.

As this detail emerged, critics were quick to accuse the carrier of greenwashing after it tweeted an upbeat thread about the “historic” flight running on “100 per cent SAF” and calling the flight “a turning point in the industry’s effort to combat climate change”.

“It helps nobody when airlines lie about sustainability,” tweeted independent aviation journalist John Walton.

“This ‘passenger’ flight contains non-revenue passengers only.

“Only one engine is using 100 per cent sustainable fuel, and I didn’t go to school for math, but I’m pretty sure that adds up to 50 cent.”

A social media representative for the airline acknowledged the misleading wording on Twitter, writing: “One engine is running with 100 per cent SAF (versus blended), while the other is running traditional jet fuel as is currently allowed by the FAA (50 per cent total).”

But the Twitter spokesperson insisted the one-engine of SAF was a win for sustainable aviation, writing: “This flight is historic because it proves that there is no operational difference when an engine runs on 100 per cent SAF (versus that blend).”

The SAF that United used was supplied by World Energy, which makes fuel from agricultural waste, waste from managed forests, and debris destined for landfill. It is a “drop-in fuel”, meaning it can be added to aircraft with no need for modifications to engine fuel systems or airline infrastructure.

SAF is a hot topic in the travel industry, but many think it doesn’t go far enough in addressing travel and particularly aviation’s impact on climate change.

In 2016, United became the world’s first airline to consistently use SAF in its regular operations, mixing it with conventional jet fuel to meet US guidelines.

At last month’s COP26 sustainability event, a coalition of world leaders agreed to “promote the development and deployment, through international and national measures, of sustainable aviation fuels that reduce life-cycle emissions and contribute to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

In September, BA ran its first flight using 35 per cent SAF mixed with traditional jet fuel, using its energy efficient Airbus A320neo aircraft.

Meanwhile, in May, BA’s parent company International Airlines Group (IAG), became the first European airline group to commit to powering 10 per cent of its flights with sustainable aviation fuel by 2030.

However, critics of SAF point out that, while airlines claim the fuels reduce CO2 emissions by up to 80 per cent compared with fossil fuels, they emit at least as much CO2 as kerosene inflight, as well as the same harmful non-CO2 emissions, which also have a significant warming effect.

Comments / 0

Related
Flight Global.com

MQ-25A starts deck handling tests aboard aircraft carrier USS George HW Bush

A Boeing MQ-25A Stingray unmanned in-flight refuelling tanker was hoisted aboard an aircraft carrier for the first time this week to start initial deck handling tests. Testing is being conducted aboard USS George HW Bush at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia and will provide an early evaluation of how the MQ-25A operates on the deck of an aircraft carrier, says Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) on 3 December.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fortune

Inside the Rolls-Royce plane that just smashed the electric-flight speed record

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Last month, Rolls-Royce Plc made aviation history. The jet-engine maker's single-seat, electric-powered propellor plane, Spirit of Innovation, smashed the zero-emission speed record, hitting a top speed of nearly 556 kilometers per hour (345 mph) over a distance of three kilometers—and even maxed out at 623 km/h.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Indonesian Low-Cost Airline: What Planes Does Citilink Fly?

ATR72 (7): 7.5 years. Examing Citilink’s fleet composition, we can see that the airline has a reasonably diverse set of aircraft- especially when compared to other low-cost carriers around the world. Indeed, a common practice of low-cost airlines has been to adopt a single-type fleet for the sake of more cost-effective and efficient crew training and maintenance.
LIFESTYLE
Interesting Engineering

A New 'Fan-In-Wing' Design Can Substantially Enhance Hybrid-Electric Air Taxis

Ascendance Flight Technologies, based in Toulouse, France, has unveiled the striking design of its new hybrid-electric VTOL aircraft, ATEA, according to a press release. The ATEA is a five-seat hybrid-electric aircraft that can perform vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL). The concept stands out from the rest since it has a tandem wing configuration with rotors incorporated into them, giving it a strikingly unusual appearance.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Kirby
travelawaits.com

United Makes Aviation History During Flight From Chicago To Washington, D.C.

United Airlines made history this week, flying a plane full of passengers on a flight from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport to Washington’s Reagan National Airport using 100 percent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). United has made a huge commitment to combating climate change and has become a leader in the usage...
CHICAGO, IL
VentureBeat

Airlines are taking flight toward revival thanks to data and tech

This article was contributed by Mitrankur (Mit) Majumdar, vice president and regional head of services, Americas at Infosys. With global passenger traffic plunging 66% as COVID-19 grounded airlines to a halt, 2020 was the worst year in aviation history. Even in the U.S., where leisure air travel is back with a vengeance in the form of vacations, business travel continues to languish. This is worrisome because business travel, although it accounts for only one in seven or eight trips, produces 45% of the revenue earned by the bigger airlines; worse, recovery to pre-pandemic levels is at least a couple of years away, especially in the profitable international routes.
LIFESTYLE
Interesting Engineering

United Airlines Makes History, Flies a Passenger Aircraft with 100% Sustainable Fuel

A United Airlines passenger aircraft touched down at the Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC on December 2, 2021, like any other Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft would. However, the flight that traveled 612 miles (984 km) on this trip made aviation history as it was the first commercial aircraft to be powered by 100 percent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), CNET reported.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Aviation Fuel#Us Airlines#Jet Fuel#Co2#Saf#Thatjohn
simpleflying.com

What Happens During An Aircraft’s C-Check

Aircraft maintenance procedures are a critical piece in the larger puzzle of keeping airline fleets active. There are several different kinds of these, of which a term that you may have come across more frequently than others is a ‘C-check.’ But what exactly does this entail?. What does a C-check...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Shropshire Star

British Airways will be first airline to use UK-produced sustainable fuel

The carrier announced it will fly planes using the lower carbon fuel from early next year. British Airways will become the first airline to use sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) produced on a commercial scale in the UK. The carrier announced it will fly planes using the lower carbon fuel from...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
United Airlines
breakingtravelnews.com

United takes next steps in sustainable fuel roll-out

United has operated an “unprecedented” flight that the carrier claims will serve as a “turning point” in efforts to combat climate change. For the first time in aviation history, a commercial carrier has flown an aircraft full of passengers using 100 per cent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Also today, United...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
routesonline.com

Malaysia Airlines Resumes Two Domestic Routes, Plans Firefly Relaunch

Firefly, the airline’s short-haul subsidiary focused on leisure traffic, will restart operations in April 2022. Malaysia Airlines has resumed domestic routes from Penang (PEN) to two secondary cities and is planning to relaunch short-haul subsidiary Firefly in April 2022. Malaysia Airlines on Dec. 2 resumed flying between PEN and Kuching...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Austrian Airlines To Take 1,500 Tons Of SAF In 2022

Austrian Airlines has partnered with international oil and gas firm OMV to power its aircraft using Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). The Vienna Airport-based airline plans to acquire 1,500 metric tons of SAF in the coming year. If you have ever flown into Vienna and then driven into the city, you...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
airwaysmag.com

Today in Aviation: The ATR-42 Enters Service With Air Littoral

MIAMI – Today in Aviation, The first ATR-42 was delivered to its Montpellier, France-based launch customer Air Littoral (FU) in 1985. The French-Italian plane maker ‘ATR’ set about designing a competitor to the British Aerospace HS.748 and Fokker F27 in 1981. The ATR prototype F-WEGA had taken to the skies for the first time on August 16, 1984.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Breeze Airways Wants To Go Transatlantic With Its Airbus A220s

Breeze Airways is targeting beginning operations with its new A220s in the second quarter of next year. While the initial routes may well be closer to home, the range of the aircraft opens up possibilities much further afield. CEO David Neeleman told Simple Flying Europe is definitely on the cards for the future network of his fledgling airline.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
airwaysmag.com

Today in Aviation: TWA Operates Its Final Flight

MIAMI – Today in Aviation, Trans World Airlines (TWA) took its final flight in 2001, marking the end of 76 years of aviation for the iconic airline. TWA was taken over by American Airlines (AA) in April 2001 after entering Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the third time. Flight 220...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flying Magazine

Skye Aviation Orders More eFlyer 800s from Bye Aerospace

Denver-based aircraft leasing company Skye Aviation is adding to its summer purchase agreement from Bye Aerospace to the tune of two additional eFlyer 800s and paid option agreements for three more. Combined with its 15 orders placed in June, Skye Aviation is positioning itself to become a leading lessor of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

The Independent

364K+
Followers
139K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy