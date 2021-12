DETROIT -- Two teams trending in opposite directions will collide at Little Caesars Arena for Saturday night hockey between the Detroit Red Wings and New York Islanders. The Red Wings have won four consecutive games, and are on a five-game point streak. The Isles are continuing to recover from a COVID-19 outbreak that forced the postponement of two games, and enter Saturday's contest on a nine-game losing streak. New York earned a point in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss against the San Jose Sharks.

NHL ・ 23 HOURS AGO