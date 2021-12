MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville Police Department confirmed that on Sunday, Tony Allen was arrested and charged with domestic violence. According to a police report from Collierville Police, Tony Allen accused Mrs. Allen of keeping his children from him and went to her apartment to confront her. When she did not let him in, he broke the door in damaging the frame.

