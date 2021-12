If you need a simple bodyweight exercise that gets your heart rate up and also tones your entire body, meet the mountain climber! It's a classic exercise you've probably done before, and we love it because it will strengthen your core as you simultaneously work on your cardio and muscular endurance. This move is a great addition to any ab workout, especially if you've already mastered the basics like crunches and planks. Mountain climbers also make a great warm-up exercise. See the instructions below to learn to mountain climbers with correct form so you cna get the most out of this exercise.

WORKOUTS ・ 1 DAY AGO