D.C. teens facing 98 charges for 2020 armed robberies, kidnappings

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Two D.C. teenagers are facing 98 charges after being indicted in November in connection with armed robberies and kidnappings across Northwest D.C. back in 2020.

Prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C. say 19-year-olds Mekhi Truesdale and William Bell, of Washington, D.C., robbed at least 20 people at gunpoint or knifepoint between Oct. 17 and Nov. 1, 2020.

Bell was arrested Tuesday in California. Truesdale was arrested in on Nov. 5, 2020.

Court docs say the duo forced several victims into cars before they were robbed, sometimes taking phones and using money transfer apps like Cash App and Venmo to send themselves and others funds from victims’ bank accounts.

The two teens are due back in court next week.

19-year-old Jada Winter of Greenbelt, Md. is also charged in the case. She allegedly received some of those stolen funds.

