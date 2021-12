Some craziness in Little Elm this past Friday. A planned student walkout turned violent, resulting in a cop in the hospital and four students arrested. What’s even crazier is that the protest-turned-riot was over a social media post about a sexual assault, and an investigation found insufficient evidence to prove anything ever happened. The mob attacks, we defend ourselves, and then we’re the bad guys?! Sound familiar to any other situation?

LITTLE ELM, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO