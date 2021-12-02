ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Court docs: Man who stabbed 2 IMPD officers planned ambush in retaliation for large medical bill

By Joe Hopkins
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23YVa3_0dCHGTW600

INDIANAPOLIS — The man who stabbed two Indianapolis police officers early Wednesday morning told authorities he did so because he felt wronged by a large medical bill he couldn’t afford and decided to take it out on police, according to an affidavit.

The incident unfolded at about 1:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of Fairfield Avenue, which is just south of the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Violent night in Indianapolis leaves 6 people shot

Police arrived to find a man — later identified as 20-year-old Deonta Williams — standing in the street. He told them he was being harassed by another person. IMPD said the officers told Williams they would try to find the person involved, but when they turned and began walking away, Williams stabbed them. One officer was stabbed in the chest . The other was stabbed in the neck .

The officers then gave verbal commands for Williams to get on the ground. When he did not comply, the officers shot Williams multiple times.

Documents show that after having surgery to close a wound in his neck, an officer arrived at the hospital to speak with Williams. He told the officer that he called 911 and made up a story about being harassed to draw officers to his location.

Indianapolis FOP president appears on FOX & Friends for conversation about crime in the US

“He said that he felt the city owed him because he had received a large medical bill that he could not pay and decided to take it out on the officers,” states the affidavit.

Later while in jail, the officer spoke with Williams again and asked what his plan was. Williams told the officer he just wanted to die and, “Get my own justice,” by killing an officer.

“He said he hoped to get the gun from the officer he killed and then have the other officer shoot him, and that would get him justice.”

Williams was arrested for attempted murder and booked on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears will decide on final charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 11

Penhawk
2d ago

What do the police have to do with his medical bills? He doesn't have issues he has volumes.

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

IMPD officer charged with drunk driving in connection to hit-and-run crash

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer is charged with drunk driving in connection to a hit-and-run crash that occurred in November. Gregory Ressino is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated along with operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Stillcrest […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD responds to deadly shooting on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead following a shooting on the near east side according to IMPD. Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2900 block of East 19th Street just before 9 p.m. Friday night. They then found a man shot in the chest, and he was pronounced dead at […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
FOX59

Richmond police begin death investigation after woman found shot and killed

RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond police began a death investigation Friday after a woman was found shot and killed on Hickory Drive. Officers responded around 2 p.m., and found 34-year-old Jessica Hoffman shot in the chest. She was pronounced dead on scene. Investigators began talking with witnesses in the area and checking nearby surveillance cameras. Police […]
RICHMOND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Docs#Medical Bill#Ambush#Police#Fox Friends
FOX59

IMPD investigating shooting at Lakeside Pointe at Nora apartments

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting on the city’s North side. Just before 1:00 am, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 700 block of Lake Nora South Court, on the city’s North side. This is part of the “Lakeside Pointe at Nora” apartment complex. The […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 people reported shot on near west side; 1 in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men injured on the near west side. Police were sent to the 700 block of N. Tremont Street (near Michigan and Belmont) on Friday morning for a reported shooting. A crime scene was found but no victims. Two male victims were […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Grant Co police release video of shooting that injured 22-year-old woman

MARION, Ind. — Police have released video of a shooting that injured a 22-year-old woman in hopes that the public can help identify the suspects. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting occurred on Nov. 22 at 11 Colonial Park Drive in Marion. Surveillance video released by police shows two subjects dressed in […]
MARION, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX59

IMPD makes progress in search for missing Nakyla Williams

INDIANAPOLIS — So far this year IMPD missing persons detectives have received approximately 3800 reports of people who have disappeared. It’s estimated two-thirds of them are runaways or voluntary disappearances. The case of Nakyla Williams is still open. The 22-year-old woman’s family reported her missing on Nov. 9 and have waged a social media campaign […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Full list of 30 people arrested in drug raids in southwestern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Thirty people between the Tri-State and Indianapolis have been arrested as part of a massive drug trafficking ring with connections to a Mexico-based drug trafficking organization. According to court documents, Julian Green, 38, of Indianapolis was the leader of the organization that distributed large quantities of meth throughout central and southern Indiana. […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

ISP identifies deputy shot in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police have confirmed a 17-year veteran officer with the Clay County Sheriff’s Department was shot Friday morning in Clay County south of Clay City, Ind., and that a suspect is in custody. ISP Sgt. Matt Ames said the incident happened around 10 a.m. Nov. 3 near the New […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

FOX59

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy