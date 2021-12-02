ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cowboys at Saints: Alvin Kamara & 2 OTs OUT

By Mike Fisher
CowboyMaven
CowboyMaven
 2 days ago

The Dallas Cowboys could use a break.

The Dallas Cowboys are getting a break.

The New Orleans Saints have, via sources to NFL Network, decided to play Thursday night without star running back Alvin Kamara (knee). Pair that with the absence of tackles Ryan Ramczyk (knee) and Terron Armstead (knee), and the 7-4 Cowboys have just been given less justification for any tendency to feel sorry for themselves.

The good news in the Cowboys camp: They welcome back receiver Amari Cooper (COVID), receiver CeeDee Lamb (concussion) and (hopefully) defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (foot surgery). Dallas has until 3 p.m Thursday to make the decision to activate Lawrence, who has been out since September foot surgery. Cooper has been activated, and the plan is for him to play.

No ‘Cheetos’ for Micah … Who Plays Like Barry Sanders?!

“I don’t think it’s time for me to sit on my couch, smiling, eating Cheetos. I’m trying to do something way bigger than anybody thought we could do this year.” - Micah Parsons.

1 hour ago

LOOK AGAIN: NFL Lifts Suspension of Trysten Hill

Says McCarthy: “He apologized for it the next day. He acknowledged the fact that what he did was not right."

2 hours ago

Amari Cooper Talks COVID; Comparison to Jordan 'Flu Game'?

“It was tough, knowing that I could physically gone out there and played, but the restrictions didn’t allow me to,” Cooper says. “Jordan played with the flu. That’s how I looked at it.''

5 hours ago

Running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) is available and practiced fully Wednesday as he did all week, while receiver Cedrick Wilson (ankle) did not practice this week and is out.

Cowboys' coach Mike McCarthy will miss Thursday's game after testing positive for COVID. To fill McCarthy's void, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will move from the booth to the sideline to call the shots Thursday. The familiarity is there for Quinn, who in six years as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons went 2-4 in NFC South rivalry games in the Superdome.

The Saints are making a change at quarterback with the Cowboys coming to town. Taysom Hill, the all-purpose player who is more of a runner than a thrower, will start at quarterback, with Trevor Siemian taking backup duties.

The Cowboys entered the week as five-point favorites. The odds continue to stack up in their favor in a way that suggests they should be able to stack up a victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14uXhp_0dCHGBsG00

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cowboys Player’s Wife Announces He’s Out For Season

A Dallas Cowboys player’s wife took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to announce her husband’s injury diagnosis. Kate Urban, the wife of Cowboys defensive lineman Brent Urban, announced on Tuesday that Brent is out for the season. The Cowboys defensive player underwent season-ending tricep surgery. He’ll continue to be involved...
NFL
Yardbarker

Tony Pollard Leaving Cowboys, Says ESPN - But There's a Problem

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard may be about to be asked to step up even more, especially as Ezekiel Elliott battles a knee problem that has some here inside The Star suggesting Elliott might sit out Thursday's game at New Orleans. So there is buzz around the NFL about...
NFL
firstsportz.com

Who is CeeDee Lamb’s Girlfriend? Know all about Crymson Rose

Cedarian Lamb, popularly known as “CeeDee,” is a star wide receiver who features for the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League. Born on April 8, 1999, CeeDee played college football at Oklahoma where he achieved great laurels. In the 2017 season, he featured in all 14 games, posting 46 receptions for 807 yards and seven touchdowns.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Siemian
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Barry Sanders
Person
Micah Parsons
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Re-Sign Former First-Round Pick

The Saints have reportedly decided to bring back receiver Kevin White. White was waived from the 53-man roster a few days ago before New Orleans’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles but now, he looks to be back in the fold. White has had a few opportunities this season but hasn’t...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Wide Receiver Ruled Out For Thursday Night

The Dallas Cowboys are relatively healthy heading into this Thursday night’s showdown with the New Orleans Saints. That being said, the team did officially rule out one of their wide receivers due to an injury. Cedrick Wilson has been ruled out for Thursday’s game because of an ankle injury. This...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Saints tried to trade for another team’s starting QB

The New Orleans Saints chose not to bring in another veteran quarterback after Jameis Winston went down with a season-ending knee injury last week. Sean Payton said doing so would be very difficult at this point in the season, but it sounds like the coach would have made an exception for at least one player.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Alvin Kamara 2#The Dallas Cowboys#The New Orleans Saints#Nfl Network#Covid
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message After Cowboys Loss

With two losses in just five days, a lot of the luster has come off the Dallas Cowboys. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t plan on hitting the panic button anytime soon. In an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Jones lamented that his team couldn’t put enough pressure on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr yesterday. But he made it clear that the defense will improve and “the sky is not falling.”
NFL
On3.com

Former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant comments on Jason Garrett firing

Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant commented on the recent firing of New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, who coached him in Dallas. Bryant’s strange comment on Twitter seemed to reassure rookie receiver Kadarius Toney that his career will be much better with Garrett leaving. Dez Bryant on Jason...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Video Shows What Started Fight Between Cowboys, Raiders

Tensions were clearly running high throughout yesterday’s thrilling Thanksgiving Day matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys. Just after halftime, the two teams got into a sideline skirmish led by Raiders safety Roderic Teamer and Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph (both of whom were ejected from the game). And after the Raiders claimed a 36-33 victory in overtime, yet another fight broke out at midfield.
NFL
FanSided

3 Ezekiel Elliott trade destinations for Cowboys to free Tony Pollard

The Dallas Cowboys clearly have something in running back Tony Pollard. Here are three hypothetical trade destinations for Ezekiel Elliott if they were to plan on moving him. The Dallas Cowboys participated in a thrilling Thanksgiving Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Even though they forced overtime, it was the Raiders who left AT&T Stadium with the 36-33 victory.
NFL
thefocus.news

How did former Saints QB Drew Brees get the scar on his face?

The New Orleans Saints honoured retired QB Drew Brees against the Buffalo Bills, but where did the scar on Brees’ face come from?. With crowds now fully back in stadiums enjoying sports, the New Orleans Saints took the opportunity to honour retired quarterback Drew Brees at half-time versus the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving.
NFL
CowboyMaven

CowboyMaven

Dallas, TX
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CowboyMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy