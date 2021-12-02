ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
December 2021

 2 days ago

Sedona’s newest resort, The Wilde Resort & Spa, opened in September has introduced Rascal, its signature restaurant with Executive Chef Mercer Mohr. Rascal serves diner comfort food with Chef Mohr’s innovative and market driven ingredients and dishes. “We are thrilled to officially be opening our doors...

pullingcorksandforks.com

nyconthecheap.com

McDonald’s 12 Days of Free Food in December

This year’s deals are in partnership with superstar Mariah Carey, and include her personal favorite, the Cheeseburger, plus customer favs Big Mac, Chicken McNuggets and other items. McDonald’s is even calling this year’s 12 Days of Deals program the Mariah Menu. The freebies are available only through the McDonald’s app...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Greyson F

Award Winning Breakfast Owners Opening Upscale Mexican Restaurant

A New Mexican restaurant is coming your way.Roberto Carlos Roman/Unsplash. Recently, the owners of Hash Kitchen announced they had signed an agreement to take their breakfast concept restaurant national. However, at the time of the announcement they had additional plans in the works for other restaurants, they just wanted to wait in order to officially reveal their newest restaurant to the world of metro Phoenix.
Greyson F

New Spaghetti Restaurant Opening, Offering Cheap Eats

Grab yourself a big bucket of pasta.Tacyra Autrey/Unsplash. Dinner doesn’t prepare itself. And yet, when you have a hungry family and busy work schedule, it can be difficult to whip up something delicious at home, and yet stopping off at a fast-food restaurant can not only become repetitive, but surprisingly expensive when feeding a larger family. By the Bucket wants to change that.
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
goodhousekeeping.com

Altitude launches Alpine Strawberry Pink Gin

It’s no secret we’re huge fans of pink gin at Good Housekeeping and always on the lookout for new ones to try so we’re delighted that Altitude Alpine has launched a Strawberry Pink Gin that sounds delicious. Born in the ski resort of Chamonix-Mont-Blanc in France, the makers say that...
Robb Report

How to Make an Aviation, One of the Great Pre-Prohibition Gin Cocktails

There are two things a cocktail requires to become a classic—it needs to taste great and it needs to have a great name. Take the Sidecar as an example: Cognac, lemon juice and orange liqueur. The Sidecar is a classic—great name, great drink. Now, if you were to replace the cognac with gin, you would have a cocktail called the White Lady—still a pretty tasty drink, but the name is unfortunate, which is why you’ve probably never heard of it. Sidecars with whiskey don’t taste good enough to have a name, but Sidecar with tequila? Well, we call that a Margarita,...
FanSided

Is Burger King open on Thanksgiving?

Can you get food from Burger King on Thanksgiving?. The road trips to see family on holidays can be long, hard, and boring. Heck, you may find yourself leaving your house early, their house late, or just running late in general. It can be hectic. Even more hectic if you’re going to two or three different locations on the same day. Maybe this Thanksgiving you’re leaving your mom’s house to go to your friend’s house and somehow will end up missing dinner at both locations. That’s when you’ll want to stop along the way and get something to eat. So will you be able to stop at, say, a Burger King this year to get food?
fox4now.com

Getting Into The Holiday ‘Spirit’

With the holidays approaching, and party-prep in full-swing, it’s a great time to start planning that holiday drink menu. While many will turn to the classics like beer and wine, the holidays are the perfect to opportunity to show off those mixology skills everyone has been working on the last 18 months.
CBS Miami

Taste Of The Town: Casa Mariano In Doral Delights With A Blend Of Mediterranean and South American Flavors

DORAL (CBSMiami) — Casa Mariano in Doral is the ultimate hidden gem. It opened in September of 2021 and has found quite the following. “We are in Doral, but we are right next to the 826 and 836 expressways. So, if people have business in Coral Gables it’s only a few minutes,” said General Manager and Sommelier Victor Tapia. The small, charming eatery with bright blues, whites, and corals has a Mediterranean vibe. Casa Mariano is named after Executive Chef and owner Mariano Araya. He’s bold in the kitchen, but a bit shy on camera so Tapia explains the vibe. “Actually, this is...
winespectator.com

Sommelier Roundtable: Wines Worth Buying by the Case

No matter how adventurous of a wine drinker you are, there’s value in having your own “house wine,” or a selection of consistently great everyday picks on hand. With a go-to stash to pull from, you can handle any occasion—from an impromptu decision to open a bottle with a casual weeknight dinner to an unexpected guest or last-minute invitation—without eating into your cellar collection. So it's a good idea to stayed stocked up on favorite bottlings and reliable crowd-pleasers—especially during the holiday season.
thewhiskeywash.com

Dugan & Dame Chocolate Bitters Released In Collaboration With Dewar’s

Dugan & Dame, a maker of tonics, bitters and cocktail components, recently released hand-crafted chocolate bitters in collaboration with blended Scotch brand Dewar’s. The new addition is available on Dugan & Dame’s website for $16 while supplies last. “Our chocolate bitters are the perfect addition to a complex old-fashioned,” said...
The Infatuation

El Pingüino

This new Spanish seafood bar exudes “check out my graphic design portfolio” Greenpoint charm. On any given night, you’ll find a transistor radio playing indie music in the bathroom, a cartoon poster of a wine-drunk penguin hanging behind the bar, and a pack of neighborhood people wearing glasses and baseball caps seated in tiny wooden booths. In addition to their well-made cocktails and curated list of wine, sherry, and amari, El Pingüino also serves an impressive raw bar selection. You can spring for a $90 seafood tower extravaganza or eat some aguachile with saltines while you’re here—but you should know that the menu isn’t conducive to having a full meal. Come for drinks and snacks with a date or a friend, and keep in mind the daily Happy Hour from 4-7pm when oysters are half off and martinis cost $12.
thebeveragejournal.com

Autumn Farm & Vine Dinner Series Showcase Spanish Wines

COAST at Ocean House welcomed guests for a “best of autumn’s bounty” with a wine dinner on Nov. 4, showcasing Guest Chef Isaac Olivo of Chatham Inn, Relais & Châteaux, of Cape Cod. Chef Olivo prepared culinary delights made with fresh ingredients from a featured, local farm. Each dish from the four-course menu was expertly paired with wines from Le Domaine Abadia Retuerta of Spain: Abadia Retuerta Le Domaine Sauvignon Blanc, Verdejo, 2019; Abadia Retuerta Seleccion Especial, Tempranillo, Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, Merlot 2016; Abadia Retuerta Pago Negralada Tempranillo 2015; and Abadia Retuerta Pago Valdebellon, Cabernet Sauvignon 2015; with dessert accompanied by Emilio Lustau, Solera Reserva, Pedro Ximénez, San Emilio, Sherry. Located less than a two-hour drive from Madrid, the award-winning winery is located in a restored 12th century Romanesque abbey set on 500 acres of vineyards in the Duero Valley, named a Spanish cultural heritage site. The winery hosts a resort with just 30 rooms and suites, offering full butler service, a spa and Refectorio, the abbey’s original dining hall, now a Michelin-starred restaurant. The wine brand’s national importer Europvin and distributor MS Walker of Rhode Island represented the wines, alongside Ocean House Management Group’s Wine Director Jonathan Feiler.
The Independent

The best wine deals for December 2021: Sip and save on bottles of red, rosé and white

Whether it’s red, white or rosé, cosying up with a glass of wine is the perfect way to settle in for the winter.Wine is also a timeless gift to give, especially when visiting friends and family for the upcoming festive season.So, whether trying new wines has become a hobby, the bottle rack needs a restock, or you’re entertaining guests, we’ve found plenty of deals worth snapping up.From supermarkets to specialist retailers, we’ve handpicked the best bargains across both bottles and cases of red, rosé and white wines.As the nights draw in, why not try a glass or two of something...
OCRegister

Recipe: Eggs in Purgatory is a blessing for home cooks

Bridget Lancaster, co-host of TV’s “America’s Test Kitchen,” shared some favorite recipes for feeding family and friends in “Cooking at Home with Bridget and Julia” (America’s Test Kitchen, $35). Lancaster writes that one of most beloved in-a-hurry dishes showcases eggs. Eggs in Purgatory is a meatless lunch or dinner concoction...
foodservicedirector.com

Recipe report: Chill chasers

Culinary techniques and flavors from Japan and Italy combine to drive this emerging cuisine. But don’t call it fusion. Behind the scenes of a new 11-concept ghost kitchen. The latest Kitchen United Mix location allows customers to combine items from all the menus in one to-go order. Recipe report: Chill...
Thrillist

McDonald's New Mariah Carey Menu Offers Free Food for 12 Straight Days

McDonald's continues to flex its connections with the latest in its lineup for Famous Orders collaborations where it brings in celebrities to create an offer it hopes will bring you to the drive-thru. Previous packages have been curated by familiar names like Saweetie and Travis Scott. If you thought Mariah...
Eater

A Promising New 10-Seat Omakase Counter Restaurant Is Opening in Money Mayfair

A promising new 10-seater counter sushi restaurant from chefs Tamas Naszai and Tomoko Hasegawa will arrive on Beauchamp Place in Mayfair next year. Roji, which in Japanese can mean “dewy ground” or the “garden through which one passes to the chashitsu for the tea ceremony,” a place which “cultivates an air of simplicity,” is a joint venture between the two chefs and Saga Japanese Restaurant Group, which is behind two branches of Chisou (in Mayfair and Knightsbridge), Sushi Atelier in Fitzrovia, and the bento delivery brand Go Chisou.
