Samet Corp. helped build a burgeoning distribution in eastern Alamance County. Now, it's looking to build something even bigger jn western Davidson County,. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC ・ 15 DAYS AGO