Nancy Mace’s chief of staff, campaign manager resigns, new chief announced

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace’s chief of staff, Mara Mellstrom, resigns from her position, according to Mace’s office.

Mara Mellstrom informed Mace of her decision earlier this week. Former deputy chief of staff and legislative director, Daniel Hanlon, will take over as chief of staff.

“This has been in the works for some time,” says Daniel Hanlon “Mara Mellstrom will be beginning a new opportunity in the private sector in the new year. Congresswoman Mace thanks her for two incredible years of service.”

Mace released a statement concerning Mellstroms’ departure:

“The departure of Mara Mellstrom has been in the works for some time. Mara will be beginning a new opportunity in the private sector in the new year and I thank her for two incredible years of service,” says Mace.

“Daniel Hanlon, currently my Deputy Chief of Staff and Legislative Director, will be promoted to Chief of Staff January 1, 2021, once Mellstrom departs the office.”

Count on 2 for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.