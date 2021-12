The principal of a Utah high school apologized to parents and students for a video about racism shown during an assembly, local outlets reported. The video, shown Nov. 23 at Sky View High School in Smithfield, Utah, featured a song about the historical mistreatment of Black Americans from the perspective of a singer who says he doesn’t want to avoid difficult conversations about racism. The title of the video, “400 Years,” refers to “400 years of being held down” by racism and includes lyrics about wanting to “stop using my privilege just to look away.”

EDUCATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO