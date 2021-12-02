ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'House of Gucci' to 'Tammy Faye': Movies Are Missing Out By Not Casting Character Actors

By Chase Hutchinson
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to all the movies released in 2021, there have been some truly transcendent performances. From Joaquin Phoenix in the outstanding C’mon C’mon to Tessa Thompson in the delicately complex Passing, they have captured our attention for their well-crafted characters that see the actors disappear into the riveting roles...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
theplaylist.net

‘Don’t Look Up’: Jennifer Lawrence Was Told By Adam McKay To Smoke Weed Before A Scene With Meryl Streep

Over the years, we hear stories of famous actors going to extreme lengths to get into character. Daniel Day-Lewis has always been notorious for going “method” for his performances. The same for Jared Leto, also. And this fall, we’ve seen the somewhat ridiculous stories about the lengths Lady Gaga went to get into her “House of Gucci” mindset. But now, we have Jennifer Lawrence, who went method in a way that none of the aforementioned actors probably have before on the set of her new film “Don’t Look Up.” Well, at least not in a way prescribed by the director.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
Lucille Ball
Person
Timothy Spall
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Tammy Faye Messner
Person
Paul Giamatti
Person
Desi Arnaz
Person
Danny Devito
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Aaron Sorkin
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
lwlies.com

House of Gucci

Ridley Scott enlists an A-List cast for his bombastic dramatisation of Maurizio Gucci’s assassination. The devil works hard, but Ridley Scott works harder. This year has brought two lavish, large-scale productions from one of the most prolific directors of his generation. While his gruelling medieval drama The Last Duel was generally well-received by critics, its failure at the box office left many industry pundits speculating as to why a star-studded film from a well-regarded director failed to sell tickets.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Variety

How Rita Moreno Could Break Multiple Oscar Records With ‘West Side Story’ Remake

After being delayed a year due to the pandemic, Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated musical remake of the best picture winner “West Side Story” had its first screenings this week before critics, journalists and varying awards and guild voters. The social media reaction has been loud and palpable throughout the Oscar chamber, which could bring about a late December entry run for the best picture prize, which would be the first since Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” (2017) and Clint Eastwood’s “Million Dollar Baby” (2004). There’s incredible history to be made if the buzz is replicated and embraced throughout the...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Character Actor#House
The Ringer

‘House of Gucci’ and Top 5 Ridley Scott Movies

It’s time for the house of Gucci! Ridley Scott’s much-anticipated family crime drama set among the famed Italian fashion empire, starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, and many others, is here. Sean and Amanda are joined by Chris Ryan to talk about how much fun they had with the film, the performances, the style, and the Gucci of it all (1:00). Then they share their top 5 favorite Scott-directed films (35:00). Finally, Sean is joined by Chris Frierson, the filmmaker behind the Music Box entry DMX: Don’t Try to Understand, to talk about his documentary on the beloved rapper (1:16:00).
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Cinema Blend

House Of Gucci Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

In my opinion, many of the best Ridley Scott movies are his historical biopics, such as 2007’s Black Hawk Down or American Gangster. That is only one reason why I have been anticipating House of Gucci - based on the book by Sara Gay Forden about Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) and her conspiratorial crusade to take control of the fashion dynasty from her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver).
MOVIES
Nashville Scene

A Very Gucci Movie: House of Gucci Is Absurd, Bonkers and Very Watchable

Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci is an astounding maelstrom of overacting — two hours and 38 minutes of go-big-or-go-home, basically. Nearly all of the principal cast puts on their best Italian accents and goes for broke in this film inspired by a true story. Leading the charge is Lady Gaga — she of actual Italian stock — as Patrizia Reggiani, the woman who climbed the social ladder by marrying Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver, the most subdued cast member) and becoming involved in the Gucci fashion empire.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
KSLTV

REVIEW: ‘House of Gucci’ movie feels more like House of Gaga

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s no surprise the wardrobe of the new based-on-a-true-story movie House of Gucci from MGM Studios shines as much as the iconic Gucci leather products, but the acting blows the fashion out the water. However, the length of the movie makes it feel as though it could’ve been made into two parts.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WTNH.com

At the Movies: ‘House of Gucci’ and ‘Encanto’

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Pacino, Gaga, Driver, Leto. “House of Gucci” is star-studded, literally and figuratively. Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiano, who romances her way into the fold by way of Adam Driver’s Maurizio. She wants in so bad, she’ll kill her way in, and plots to do just that.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Vulture

House of Gucci Isn’t a Good Movie, But It’s Definitely a Good Time

Some movies leave you wanting to talk about the quality of the acting, but with House of Gucci, it feels more appropriate to discuss the amount. Even spread over an exorbitant two hours and 37 minutes, Ridley Scott’s second film in two months has more acting by volume than any other theatrical release this year. Its most prolific source is Jared Leto, who’s been encased in latex to play Paolo Gucci, the corduroy-loving lesser scion who tries to launch his own Gucci fashion line. It’s the rare performer who manages to out-big Al Pacino, but in scene after scene, Leto makes the acting legend, cast as Paolo’s father, Aldo, look downright restrained in his choices and his interpretation of an Italian accent. Pacino will do things like tell Jeremy Irons, playing Aldo’s brother and Gucci co-owner Rodolfo, “You need to deal with your saaahn!” and it comes across as a totally normal line-reading compared to Leto’s later singsong declaration that “My father is 70, he’s no spring CHEEECKEN.” When the two are together onscreen, their indulgences actually block each other out in an effect that’s probably a lot like the technology behind noise-canceling headphones. It frees your gaze to wander over the settings they’re in, which are usually rife with the kind of high-end ugliness that only the very rich can achieve.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Seattle Times

Now streaming: ‘The Beatles: Get Back,’ ‘Hawkeye,’ ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ and more

Here’s what’s new on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other services. Oscar-winning filmmaker Peter Jackson (“The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King”) returns to the film footage shot during the making of the album “Let It Be” for his celebratory portrait of the Beatles during a period of upheaval in “The Beatles: Get Back” (2021, TV-PG). It runs over seven hours in three parts starting on Thanksgiving. (Disney+)
TV & VIDEOS
USC Gamecock

Review: 'House of Gucci' thrives on power of its movie stars

There is no director who better understands the power and charisma of movie stars than Sir Ridley Scott. The 83-year-old director’s latest outing, "House of Gucci," proves exactly that. In today’s cultural wasteland of endless superhero movies, the costume and cape have become more important than the actual character or...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy