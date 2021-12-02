Hunter’s Ambulance launching a new recruitment program to help train people looking to become an EMT

(WTNH) – If you or someone you know is looking to get into the medical field, here’s your chance. Hunter’s Ambulance, a Hartford HealthCare company, is launching a new recruitment program that will train people who are looking to become an EMT.

Gary Havican, President of the Hospital of Central Connecticut and Midstate Medical Center, is discussing the recruitment program called ‘Earn While You Learn.’

For more information, visit www.huntersamb.com/careers/ .

