What would it take to get a ballot initiative to amend the Florida Constitution to put everyday Floridians on par with our armed forces serving overseas? The amendment would codify a citizen's right to have their mail-in vote counted, regardless of delays that may be beyond the control of the United States Postal Service. The 10-day post election day period to get your vote counted that's enjoyed by non-civilians, should be sufficient for civilians as well. Just like the services need to compensate ballot delivery for unknown delays, so does the general public deserve that same constitutional right to have their undelivered votes counted within 10 days after the election.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO