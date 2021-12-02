ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Lidia's chocolate chip cookies are an easy Italian spin on the classic

By Mary Elizabeth Williams
Salon
Salon
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ku3Ua_0dCHDYp600

I learned to cook from watching my imaginary aunties and uncles. I may not have grown up in a gastronomically inclined home, but the warm, encouraging stars of food television — Julia, Martha, Sandra, Rachael, Emeril, Alton, the Two Fat Ladies, and, of course, Lidia — showed me the way. They talked me through my early faltering steps as a home cook, and they teach me still.

As accessible as she is meticulous, author and restauranteur Lidia Bastianich has always made cooking great food look as pleasurable as eating it. Now in her newest book, "Lidia's a Pot, a Pan, and a Bowl: Simple Recipes for Perfect Meals: A Cookbook," she creates low-stress versions of Italian classics, like a one-pan chicken and eggplant parm.

Want more great food writing and recipes? Subscribe to Salon Food's newsletter.

"This is how I cook," Bastianich says during a recent Zoom call. "I pull out a pot, and try to get everything in there. It's very Italian to put vegetables with proteins all together. Maybe at the most, add a pot of water for the pasta or for the starch. But otherwise, it's all in that one pot."

The whole book is full of relaxed seasonal dishes like cod and lentil salad, and skillet lasagna. But reading it, I zeroed in on the desserts, and a cookie that nods to one of the greatest confections ever invented — the cannoli. Plump with ricotta, Lidia's chocolate chip cookie is not the golden tollhouse cookie of your American dreams. This is a pillowy soft little bite that will remind you of your favorite Italian bakery, the kind of thing that ought to come in a box tied with a red string. "Sometimes I put in some lemon or orange," Bastianich says, and so I happily follow suit. The hit of lemon gives these a punchy freshness that plays well with chocolate. "Also," she says, "instead of chocolate chips, you can put candied orange or candied lemon and all of that in there. Really delicious."

Because I believe every chocolate chip cookie recipe should have way more chocolate, I have doubled Lidia's suggested amount of chips. If you are of a more restrained bent than I, use just one cup of chips.

I also like to bake my cookies to order so they're always warm and fresh, keeping the reserved dough in the fridge. You can do likewise here, or bake your cookies all at once if you are feeding a group.

***

Cannoli-ish chocolate chip ricotta cookies

Inspired by Lidia Bastianich's "Lidia's a Pot, a Pan, and a Bowl: Simple Recipes for Perfect Meals"

Makes 3 dozen, maybe more

Ingredients:

  • 1 stick of butter, softened
  • 1 cup of granulated sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 8 ounces of fresh ricotta (Fresh is extraordinary, but I have made these with the supermarket stuff from the tub too with zero complaints.)
  • 2 1/2 cups of all purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract (I think next time I'm going to swap in lemon extract for even more punch.)
  • 2 teaspoons of baking powder
  • Pinch of sea salt
  • 2 cups of mini chocolate chips (or regular sized if you can't find minis)
  • Confectioners sugar, for dusting (optional)
  • Lemon zest (optional)

Directions:

  1. Preheat your oven to 350°F.
  2. Line two baking sheets with parchment.
  3. In a large bowl, cream your butter and sugar until airy and fluffy, about two minutes.
  4. Reduce mixer speed and add eggs, vanilla and ricotta.
  5. Add your flour, baking powder and salt and mix until just combined.
  6. Stir in your chips until combined.
  7. Scoop tablespoon sized drops of dough on your baking sheets, leaving space between the cookies to spread. If you are baking the whole amount, you will likely need to do this in two batches.
  8. If you wish, grate some fresh lemon peel on top of the cookies.
  9. Bake approximately 16 - 18 minutes, rotating your trays halfway through the baking. They should be browned on top and puffed. They will not get as brown as traditional chocolate chip cookies.
  10. 10.Remove from oven, and cool on a wire rack. Serve dusted with a little confectioner's sugar.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Salon hires two award-winning journalists, Alison Stine and Kathryn Joyce

Salon has hired two award-winning writers to fill full-time positions, editor in chief Erin Keane announced today. Culture writer Alison Stine, a journalist and essayist and the Philip K. Dick Award-winning author of two acclaimed novels, joins the staff on December 1. Investigative reporter Kathryn Joyce, author of two indispensable reported nonfiction books on the American Christian right, will join the News & Politics team on January 3.
ENTERTAINMENT
My 1053 WJLT

Massive Recall: If You Have These Drinks In Your Kitchen Throw Them Out Now

There has been a massive recall on several powdered drink mixes, and you are going to want to know about this. Kraft Heinz has announced a recall on several of their powdered drink mix products "due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass, that may have been introduced during production," according to The Food and Drug Administration. This recall covers select packages of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages, and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Nearly 20% Agree This Is The Worst Store Bought Ice Cream Brand

How much do you love ice cream? If you're a fan of desserts in general, chances are you routinely crave this sweet, rich, frozen treat that always seems to hit the spot — whether it's enjoyed on a cone, buried under an avalanche of sundae toppings, or served straight up in a bowl. And while it's great fun to make your own homemade ice cream or grab some at your local scoop shop, virtually every supermarket features freezer cases chock full of a usually-staggering variety of brands and flavors to enjoy at home.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
twopeasandtheirpod.com

Easy Sugar Cookies

Are you ready for the BEST sugar cookie recipe? I sure hope so because these Easy Sugar Cookies are absolute perfection!. I am normally not a huge sugar cookie fan because I don’t think there are that many GOOD sugar cookie recipes out there. BUT this soft and chewy sugar cookie recipe is our family’s favorite and seriously the best out there.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lidia Bastianich
Person
Emeril
thecountrycook.net

3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

Quick and easy, these 3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies are soft and chewy and whip up in no time!. If you love cookies and you love easy, then these 3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies are just what you are looking for. These cookies are literally fool-proof and you cannot mess them up. I know the recipe seems impossible and it can't possibly work but I promise you it does! If you have kids that are wanting to learn how to bake then this recipe is a great starting point to teach them. These are soft, chewy and absolutely irresistible. If you are looking for a quick dessert that comes together in no time at all, then you need to make this 3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookie recipe.
RECIPES
tastywoo.com

Crunchy Pina Colada Cake

This crunchy Pina colada cake is so delicious! Creamy and crispy, this pineapple and coconut dessert is ideal for those who adore the taste of pina colada. Plus, you will get a beautiful treat in only 25 minutes. Try it:. Ingredients:. ½ cup melted butter. ½ cup shredded coconut, toasted...
RECIPES
tastywoo.com

No-Bake Pina Colada Cream Pie

This pina colada cream pie is so beautiful, creamy, and really delicious! If you are a pina colada fan just like I am, then this is your dream dessert. No-bake and very easy to make, here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the Graham cracker crust:. 1⅓ cup graham cracker crumbs.
RECIPES
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Chips#Chocolate Chip Cookies#Italian Food#Food Drink#Pan#Salon Food#American
Mashed

Aldi's Mini Meat And Cheese Trays Are A Total Steal

Anyone who's ever shopped at Aldi is all too familiar with the magic that is Aldi Finds. Occasionally referred to as a Special Buy, an Aldi Find is a limited-edition product that's only available at the national grocery retailer for a short period of time while supplies last (via Aldi Reviewer). They're often in high demand and sell out quickly — there are even entire Instagram accounts dedicated solely to hunting down the latest Aldi Finds everyone wants to get their hands on.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
kcparent.com

Christmas Cookie Recipes

The holidays and cookies go hand-in-hand, and children love helping in the kitchen. We asked our Facebook Fans to share some of their favorite cookie recipes. Cream together the butter and sugar. Stir in eggs, molasses and vinegar. Sift and add flour, ginger, baking soda, cinnamon and cloves. Let the dough stand at room temperature 15-30 minutes. Form the dough into ¾ inch balls. Bake on greased cookie sheet about 12 minutes at exactly 325 degrees (too hot will cause the cookies to brown too much). The cookies are done when they have an even honey-brown color all over the surface. They will begin to swell at first as they get brown, and will then begin to sink around the edges. Let them cool at least a minute or two before removing from the pan, then they will flatten out and crinkle like gingersnaps! ~ Evelyn Bartlow, Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, KS
jamiesfeast.com

Royal Lemon Cream Pie (Fast Ready Recipe!)

This creamy lemon pie is so rich, refreshing, and delicious! You will need just 20 minutes to prepare it, plus a few hours to set. Simple and lemony, this pie is ideal for those who like easy and creamy desserts. Here is the recipe:. Servings: 8 to 10. Ingredients:. For...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
foodcontessa.com

Italian Apple Cake

This is my grandma’s most famous cake. She used to bake this delicious apple cake in late September and autumn afternoons, and taste these wonderful slices with a cup of tea or espresso while chatting with us and enjoying family tales. So, there is more than a pie behind this mouth-watering apple dessert that is heavenly delicious. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
italianchoco.com

Choco-Peanut Butter Mini-Cheesecake

If you like the combination of chocolate and peanut butter then this choco-peanut butter mini cheesecakes are the perfect dessert for you. They are ideal for pick nicks, parties, and other beautiful occasions. Here is the recipe:. Servings 12. Ingredients:. For the graham crackers crust:. 1 cup graham crackers crumbs.
RECIPES
Popculture

Dairy Queen Revives Holiday Treat Just in Time for Christmas

Dairy Queen fans can rejoice, because one beloved holiday treat is finally returning to the Dairy Queen menu just in time for Christmas. The ice cream chain marked the start of December by returning the festive Candy Cane Chill Blizzard Treat to restaurants nationwide, though the delectably pepperminty treat is not here to stay.
RESTAURANTS
italianchoco.com

Fudgy Dark Chocolate Cake

This fudgy dark chocolate cake is the best fudge cake recipe ever! So decadent, so fudgy and fluffy – the ideal one-bowl dessert! It is so easy and simple to prepare; it will take you around 20 minutes to make it plus 45 to bake. Here is the recipe:. Servings...
RECIPES
leitesculinaria.com

Chewy Hermit Bars

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. These chewy hermit bars are a revelation. They’re wonderfully spicy, plumped with raisins, and amazingly chewy–even fudge-like. The classic Colonial American treat meets the 21st century. Adapted from King Arthur Baking Company | The King Arthur Baking Company Essential...
FOOD & DRINKS
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
59K+
Followers
13K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy