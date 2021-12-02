TEAcher Spotlight: Caroline Highland

Born and raised in Newport News, Virginia, Caroline went to college at Wake Forest University in Winston Salem, North Carolina, where she graduated on the dean’s list, was president of Kappa Kappa Gamma, president of All Greek Council, Vice President of Panhellenic Council, and was on the club tennis team. She then went to Drexel college of Medicine In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to get a Masters Degree in Interdisciplinary Health Sciences with a concentration in anatomy and physiology. She came to SCU for Physician Assistant school as part of the first cohort. During her time at SCU, she was a student coach in the SCU peer coaching program and secretary of the physician assistant student society. She graduated as the class Valedictorian and Suma Cum Laude in addition to winning the Physician Assistant Academic Excellence Award. After graduating, she came to New York to be with her family and friends. She was always interested in orthopedics and accepted a job with Northwell Health. She is the physician assistant for Dr. Daniel Seidman at the Orthopaedic Institute at Lenox Health Greenwich Village. He specializes in foot and ankle orthopedic surgery. She is in the clinic three days a week and in the OR 2 days a week. She operated out of the famous Lenox Hill Hospital. Northwell Health has created a Foot and Ankle Center of Excellence for which Caroline is the ACP Liaison.

