ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

The Wellness & Beauty Experts Driving the Industry Forward

By Zoe Schaeffer
coveteur.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeauty gurus are fixtures in our society—they're the names we turn to for tips, tricks and trends. But a crop of new experts around the country are carving out a new exciting space for themselves with everything from innovative work-outs to non-toxic hair treatments. Here, we share a handful of names...

coveteur.com

Comments / 0

Related
coveteur.com

The Secret to Scoring a Firm Jawline

If you’ve taken a scroll through your social media feed recently, you’ve probably noticed something: the chin is having a moment. Well, actually the entire jawline, if we want to get specific. A defined jawline was named one of the biggest trends of the year in cosmetic dermatology. “The contoured jawline has been a big ticket item for a lot of people,” says Dr. Julius Few, a board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of The Few Institute.
SKIN CARE
montecristomagazine.com

Can the Beauty Industry Ditch Anti-Aging?

This year, the World Health Organization declared the Decade of Healthy Aging, kicking it off with a global campaign to combat ageism. Why not start with the beauty industry?. The global market for anti-aging products was around $58 billion (U.S.) last year. That means millions of people—mostly women—are spending money to solve a “problem” that is actually just part of being human: getting older. “It’s really a lot about making money off insecurities,” says Camille Katona, co-founder of 19/99 Beauty, a colour cosmetics brand designed for everyone, regardless of age. “The way things are being marketed doesn’t sit well.”
SKIN CARE
thezoereport.com

The Beauty Industry Veteran Fostering Product Development For Black & Brown Skin

With beauty credentials like helping to revamp the iconic CoverGirl brand and shepherding companies like Suave and Dove, Esi Eggleston Bracey has already had a huge influence on your beauty and skin care routines (probably without you even realizing it). As the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer North America for Beauty and Personal Care at the multinational consumer goods company Unilever, she is the literal definition of a beauty boss, with previous (and equally powerful) stints at Coty and Procter & Gamble. Not to mention she is also the co-founder of MELÉ Skincare, and she takes pride in being a champion of Black and brown women within beauty: a role she started over thirty years ago when she broke into brand management and marketing.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aspen#Hair Extensions#Natural Hair#Manhattan#Driving#Parisian#European#New Yorkers#Bed Stuy
whowhatwear

14 Gifts Cool People in the Beauty Industry Are Secretly Hoping for This Year

As a beauty editor, I can start feeling jaded from all of the different product launches and deals that come through my inbox. Sometimes there are so many that I have no idea where to start—and beauty is my job. I know how overwhelming it is to try to sort through an already oversaturated market, and throw in Black Friday deals and holiday shopping? Forget about it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
MindBodyGreen

3 Wellness & Beauty Tips From A Holistic Esthetician

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Holistic esthetician Britta Plug has amassed a following for a gentle, thoughtful, and sensitive approach to skin care. If you check out her social channels, she's regularly talking about caring for your skin with love, doing techniques with intention, and not taking yourself to task if you can't do it perfectly.
SKIN CARE
MindBodyGreen

A Beauty Expert's 3 Best Winter Skin Tips For Dry Skin

For many of us, transitioning seasons means transitioning skin care routines. Think about how you pull out warmer, thicker layers as temperature drops—certainly your skin has similar needs. This isn't a matter of indulgence or superficiality: When the environment changes, your body has different requirements!. And for most of us,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
Steamboat Pilot & Today

New beauty lounge shines light on industry’s contradictions

Downtown business owner Clara Tomlin plans to blend beauty, style and a little bit of attitude in her new Steamboat Springs offering, Vulgar Beauty Lounge. “When it comes to really anything within the beauty industry, there’s just a lot of contradictions, and that’s where the name came from,” Tomlin said. “We’re just kind of trying to put light on all the contradictions of beauty.”
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
thezoereport.com

12 Beauty Brands You'll Love If You're A Diehard Glossier Fan

Glossier isn't just a beauty brand. It's become a lifestyle — one of low-maintenance makeup, embracing your natural brows, and all of the skincare products. And while you may be a Glossier fan for life (same), there are a few up-and-coming brands to keep an eye on if you love low-key, skincare-first beauty. As you may know, though, finding brands like Glossier isn't always easy; they have to simultaneously be affordable, Instagrammable, and create products that well, you know, work. (Having any sort of millennial pink packaging doesn't hurt, either.)
MAKEUP
wfla.com

Best liquid highlighter

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With the large range of highlighters available, selecting the right one for you can be a daunting task. In your search for the best, you should be sure to consider ingredients, finish, color and your skin tone. If you are...
MAKEUP
JustLuxe.com

5 Must-Have Beauty Essentials

Whether you stick to a daily beauty regimen or are looking to mix things up a bit, we have rounded up some of our favorite must-have beauty essentials this season. From hair cream to keep your tresses tamed to Michelle Pfeiffer’s newest scent Playground, here’s a look at some of the best products to keep you feeling beautiful all winter long:
HAIR CARE
coveteur.com

TikTok’s Emerging Tastemakers on How They Choose Self-Expression Over Trends

Sophomore year of college, I thrifted a leather jacket that remains one of my wardrobe staples today. It has outlasted five apartments, three boyfriends, four jobs, and survived seven New York winters. We all have trend cycle-transcending pieces like this: pieces you have rediscovered over the years, that have accumulated significance with each 4 AM memory made or life milestone achieved while wearing them. If I had my way, most of the clothes in my closet—besides maybe socks, underwear, and a few flimsy going-out tops—would be of this kind. Not a wardrobe of basics in neutral colors but a curated collection of expressive, quality, versatile garments that I love. This, at least, is what I tell myself when I get that midnight Urban Outfitters sale blast.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
fashionista.com

The 23 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Tried in November

Each month, Fashionista editors try a *lot* of beauty products. And while not every formula we test is a winner, we're constantly unearthing new favorites. Here, we've rounded up our latest hair, skin, fragrance, wellness and makeup discoveries — whether fresh-to-market drops or merely recent additions to our personal routines.
SKIN CARE
whowhatwear

According to Nail Experts, Winter Will Revolve Around These 8 Trends

I'll admit that I'm a sucker for a good, basic nail color. It's one of my greatest joys in life. Whether that's a classic black or warm chocolate brown, straightforward hues just feel timeless and complement any outfit. And I can't forget about all the other mysterious, yet treasured dark winter nail colors in my regular winter rotation.
SKIN CARE
hvmag.com

2021 Beauty & Wellness Guide

New year, new you! Let the Valley’s health and beauty experts help you start 2022 looking and feeling your best. Q. What is the key to having a healthy smile that also looks great?. A. During the holidays is naturally a time for wanting to look your best in person....
SKIN CARE
coveteur.com

Jewelry Designer Brent Neale Has Some Advice for Gifting Jewelry This Holiday Season

Designer Brent Neale is behind an eponymous jewelry collection that's filled with all kinds of whimsical surprises. It's in the use of color, vintage-inspired silhouettes, and playful, unexpected elements like mushrooms, seashells, and rainbows. But when it comes to gifting, Neale's biggest suggestion is knowing when to plan a well-timed surprise and when it's time to play it safe.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

Guido Palau's new hair book brings his Instagram to life

Though our regular lives have been on hiatus for the better part of two years, creativity never stops, particularly if you're legendary hairstylist Guido Palau. When the photo shoots, runway shows, editorials, and ad campaigns slowed down due to COVID, he didn't. Instead, he picked up his styling tools and his phone, and shot what would become his latest book, #HairTests.
HAIR CARE
whowhatwear

2 Perfume-Obsessed Beauty Editors Sound Off on the Best Perfumes of All Time

We love all things beauty here at Who What Wear, but if there’s anything we love above all, it’s fragrance. We could talk about fragrance for hours on end and would not get sick of it. We’re constantly Slacking about new fragrance launches, our favorite perfumes of all time, and how a certain scent smells on our body chemistry. It’s truly a lifestyle.
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy