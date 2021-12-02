The Wellness & Beauty Experts Driving the Industry Forward

Sophomore year of college, I thrifted a leather jacket that remains one of my wardrobe staples today. It has outlasted five apartments, three boyfriends, four jobs, and survived seven New York winters. We all have trend cycle-transcending pieces like this: pieces you have rediscovered over the years, that have accumulated significance with each 4 AM memory made or life milestone achieved while wearing them. If I had my way, most of the clothes in my closet—besides maybe socks, underwear, and a few flimsy going-out tops—would be of this kind. Not a wardrobe of basics in neutral colors but a curated collection of expressive, quality, versatile garments that I love. This, at least, is what I tell myself when I get that midnight Urban Outfitters sale blast.

