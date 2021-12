A red-band trailer and poster have been released for the HBO Christmas series, Santa Inc., a new stop-motion animated series for adults arriving on HBO Max this holiday season. The series follows an elf named Candy Smalls, played by Sarah Silverman, who is tired of the position of Santa Claus always being filled by a white man. She dreams of getting the job one day, and is trying to figure out a way to edge into the boys club that is the Christmas crew.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO