TV Series

Hulu’s ‘Life & Beth’ Nabs Laura Benanti for a Recurring Role (EXCLUSIVE)

By Danielle Turchiano
Register Citizen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBenanti will play Jane, a struggling mother, in the series from Amy Schumer, who writes, directs, executive produces and stars as the titular character. Laura Benanti Joins Fox Drama Pilot 'Big Leap' (EXCLUSIVE) While Beth’s life looks good on paper — from her job as a wine distributor to...

www.registercitizen.com

Deadline

Andrea McArdle Stepping Away From NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’ Due To Family Matter

Andrea McArdle, Broadway’s original Annie, is stepping away from her role as Eleanor Roosevelt in NBC’s upcoming Annie Live! special due to a family matter. “I am saddened to announce I will not be participating in Annie Live!,” McArdle said in a statement. “My father is currently in the hospital, and I need to put all of my energy into his health and well-being. I wish everyone involved with the production great success. Break a leg everyone.” Bob Greenblatt, Executive Producer of Annie Live! said, “We love Andrea McArdle and our entire company is sending best wishes to her and her father....
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

What's New on Hulu (and What's Leaving) in December

December is a busy month at Hulu. The streaming service is dropping holiday specials, new seasons of your old favorites and new movies on their site all December long. If you're still relying on Netflix for the freshest streaming content, it's time to take a look at Hulu. If you'd...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Michael Imperioli joins Chris Estrada's Hulu comedy This Fool in a recurring role

In This Fool, Estrada plays a self-described “punk a** bitch” who works at a gang-rehabilitation nonprofit. The Sopranos alum Imperioli will play Minister Leonard Payne, the founder of the gang rehab facility Hugs Not Thugs. "He is fatherly, has a bit of a hair-trigger temper, insightful and pragmatic," according to Deadline. "A former mortgage broker who specialized in foreclosures, Payne had a breakdown that started him on the road to his current non-profit, but he learned one thing along the way, which he imparts to Julio (Estrada): 'I have a bad habit of focusing on other people’s problems so I don’t have to deal with my own.'"
MOVIES
bocamag.com

Stream These: New on Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, Hulu for December 2021

This month, Neo is back, Lucy and Desi are in trouble, and Oscar favorites arrive from Italy and the U.S. As we mentioned in our Week Ahead column a couple of weeks ago in advance of its limited theatrical release, “The Power of the Dog” is receiving much Oscar buzz, and should catapult to the top of your “must watch” list, even if you’re not the keenest fan of westerns. Director Jane Campion’s first film in 12 years is a gritty, lived-in drama set in 1920s Montana, where a feared local rancher (Benedict Cumberbatch, in one of his most acclaimed performances to date) spars with his meeker brother (Jesse Plemons) after the latter brings a new wife (Kirsten Dunst) and son into the family. Tensions flare in this psychological, subtly feminist spin on the male-dominated western, significantly directed by the second woman to ever earn an Academy Award nomination for Best Director, for “The Piano.”
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: ‘Money Heist’ and ‘Pen15’ End, ‘Annie Live’

One of Netflix’s bigger series comes to an end this week as the final batch of Money Heist episodes is released. Hulu’s critically hailed Pen15 is also finishing its run. NBC  returns to the live musical game with a rendition of Annie, and ABC mounts its third Live in Front of a Studio Audience sitcom re-creation. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted. The Big Show Money Heist (aka La...
TV SERIES
Variety

Ally Pankiw Directing ‘Brooke & Sam,’ Dramedy Starring ‘Shiva Baby’ Breakout Rachel Sennott (EXCLUSIVE)

Ally Pankiw will make her feature directing debut with “Brooke & Sam,” an upcoming comedic drama featuring “Shiva Baby” breakout Rachel Sennott. The film, which quietly wrapped production, follows Sam, a young stand-up comedian and au pair struggling with PTSD, who is weighing whether or not to join the search for Brooke, a missing girl she used to nanny. The story exists between the present, where Sam tries to recover from her trauma with the help of her friends in the comedy community, and the past, where memories of Brooke make it harder and harder to ignore the teen’s disappearance; and...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in December

Netflix is removing a number of films and TV shows from its streaming library this December. Movies leaving the platform this month include dramas The Theory of Everything and Lee Daniels’ The Butler, both of which will disappear in the middle of the month on Dec. 15. The 2014 biographical romantic drama Theory of Everything stars Eddie Redmayne as famed theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking opposite frequent collaborator Felicity Jones as his wife Jane. Based on her 2007 memoir Travelling to Infinity: My Life With Stephen, the film chronicles their relationship, his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis and his work in the field...
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
Variety

Bill Lawrence, Vince Vaughn Apple Series ‘Bad Monkey’ Casts Michelle Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith, Meredith Hagner

Michelle Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith and Meredith Hagner have all been cast in the upcoming Apple drama series “Bad Monkey,” with Marcos Siega (“Dexter,” The Flight Attendant”) now onboard to direct the first episode and executive produce. The trio of actresses join previously announced series lead Vince Vaughn in the show, which is being written by “Ted Lasso” co-creator Bill Lawrence. Based on Carl Hiaasen’s 2013 novel of the same name, the show tells the story of Andrew Yancy (Vaughn), a one-time detective demoted to restaurant inspector in Southern Florida. A severed arm found by a tourist out fishing pulls Yancy into...
TV SERIES
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
ComicBook

Popular Hulu Series Surprisingly Ending With Season 2 Releasing This Week

Hulu's smash hit series Pen15 is ending much earlier than fans were expecting. On Monday, it was confirmed (via The Hollywood Reporter) that the Emmy-nominated comedy series will be ending after two seasons on Hulu. The final episodes of Season 2 — which are now currently the final episodes of the overall series — will debut on Hulu this Friday, December 3rd. The series is created by and stars Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, and sees them playing versions of themselves as 13-year-old social outcasts in the year 2000, surrounded by actual 13-year-olds, where the best day of your life can turn into your worst with the stroke of a gel pen.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Annie Live!’ Is a Spirited, Likable Reprieve From Hard Times: TV Review

NBC’s holiday-season live-musical franchise is so proudly square that it’s surprising it took this long for them to get to “Annie.” The recent tradition, launched by the producers Neil Meron and the late Craig Zadan, of ceding a night of network primetime to a scrappy, let’s-put-on-a-show broadcast seems to have found its perfect match in “Annie.” The family-oriented musical has never had the remotest claim on coolness. And, coming as it did in a flickering moment in which a production of this sort felt possible but still novel, “Annie Live!,” starring Celina Smith as its optimistic orphan, made its goofy eagerness...
MUSIC
toofab.com

Michael Gandolfini Isn't Worried About Being Typecast in Mobster Roles (Exclusive)

"I just love my job. So whenever I get to do it, I'm happy to do it." Michael Gandolfini is opening up about his growing acting career. While outside of LAX earlier this month, the 22-year-old actor -- who is the son of late "Sopranos" star James Gandolfini -- spoke about his starring in the upcoming Paramount+ miniseries, "The Offer," and also shared his thoughts on possibly being typecast in mobster roles.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Masks, Vax Cards and an Army of Orphans: Behind the Scenes of NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’ Dress Rehearsal

For audience members checking in at the final dress rehearsal of NBC’s “Annie Live!” on Dec. 1, there was an additional stop along the usual security gauntlet. Between the airport-style metal detectors and the YONDR phone sequestration, everyone was required to show ID and proof of vaccination and was given a color-coordinated mask to wear throughout the show. Producing a live musical for television is always a massively intricate endeavor, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic added yet another layer of complexity. Every time the army of black-clad crew members swarmed the stage during the rehearsal’s commercial breaks, their masks were a...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Next Big Thing: Philemon Chambers on Starring as First Black Actor in an LGBTQ Christmas Rom-Com

It didn’t unfold at a counter at Schwab’s Pharmacy, but Philemon Chambers has a seemingly-out-of-nowhere discovery story, too. Chambers (his first name is pronounced “phil-LEE-mun”), 27, had been struggling to make it as an actor since 13, with only a few small roles on TV series like Criminal Minds and All Rise on his résumé. But in late 2020, after surviving a nasty bout of COVID-19, Chambers stumbled upon an opportunity to audition for a Netflix Christmas movie called Single All the Way. “Two weeks after I got better from COVID, that’s when the audition came,” he says. “And I remember having this...
