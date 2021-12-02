MHA: 3 out of 4 COVID-19 Patients in Michigan Are Unvaccinated

According to new data released Thursday by the Michigan Health & Hospital Association, three out of four COVID patients in Michigan are unvaccinated.

The MHA also found that 87% of COVID ICU patients are unvaccinated and 88% of COVID ventilator patients are unvaccinated.

“The data is clear: if you are unvaccinated, you are risking hospitalization or death,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. “We have a safe and effective vaccine that is quite literally saving lives. Michigan residents absolutely need to get vaccinated to keep their loved ones safe this holiday.”

“Michigan’s health care systems are stretched beyond their limits – so much so that the U.S. Department of Defense is providing clinical staffing support to hospitals throughout the state that are operating at capacity, delaying nonemergency medical procedures and placing their emergency departments on diversion,” added Brian Peters, CEO of MHA. “This data confirms what the situation in our hospitals is already telling us: get vaccinated, whether it is your first dose, vaccination for your children or a booster dose.”

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 cases in Michigan reached a new high this week, with 4,291 patients hospitalized.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is advising Michiganders that the presence of variants makes it even more important to get vaccinated, including the booster doses to increase protection, wear masks and take other precautions.