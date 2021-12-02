ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Rockefeller Christmas Tree lighting brings joy on first day of meteorological winter

Lebanon-Express
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a subdued holiday season in the...

lebanon-express.com

Comments / 0

Related
bkreader.com

Upcycled Christmas Tree to Bring Joy and Inspiration to Flatbush This Holiday Season

Brooklyn artist Hong Wu’s main areas of focus are sustainability and advocacy, so when she discovered the The Flatbush Nostrand Junction Business Improvement District community-building upcycle holiday tree competition she was inspired. “I love BID’s idea of using art to bring people together, especially during the holiday seasons. Its concept...
BROOKLYN, NY
farmvilleherald.com

Tree lighting brings ‘Hope’

Farmville residents gathered Friday, Nov. 19, in the center of Main Street Plaza to celebrate the 2021 Downtown Farmville Tree Lighting hosted by the Farmville Downtown Partnership and the Town of Farmville. During the festivities, the 26-foot-tall Norway Spruce was given the name “Hope” after a town-wide naming contest. Following the tree’s lighting, Perry Carrington led guests in Christmas carols.
FARMVILLE, VA
Anniston Star

Christmas tree lighting brings community together in Childersburg

CHILDERSBURG — Childersburg’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony and main street festivities Tuesday evening brought local families and people from nearby communities together to experience the sights, sounds, flavors and community spirit of the holiday. The annual event began at 6 p.m. at the Rainwater/Butler house and museum. More than a...
CHILDERSBURG, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Tree#Holiday Season#Rockefeller Center#The Big Apple
nyconthecheap.com

Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting Entertainment

The annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is always a star-studded event, and this yer is no different. The two-hour holiday special will feature festive performances by Carrie Underwood, Alessia Cara, Harry Connick Jr., Mickey Guyton, Norah Jones, Brad Paisley, Rob Thomas, Carrie Underwood and more. And, of course,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thelaurelofasheville.com

Welcome Winter with Joyful Light at AGA

The Asheville Gallery of Art will open its winter group show, Joyful Light, on Wednesday, December 1. A meet-the-artists reception will be held at the gallery on Friday, December 3, from 5—8 p.m. The show runs through Friday, December 31. The group show will feature the work of multiple member...
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Green River Star

The Festival of Trees brings joy to the county

The halls are decked and the trees are decorated for YWCA of Sweetwater County's annual Festival of Trees. The yearly fundraiser, which includes the auction of holiday decor and fully decorated Christmas trees, is back this year with an in-person event next week after having to be conducted mostly virtually in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
homenewspa.com

Annual tree lighting brings comfort and joy to Bath

The holiday season is officially underway in Bath Borough. On Sunday, November 28, hundreds of residents came out to Monocacy Creek Park to celebrate the season, sing carols, and watch as the towering Christmas tree lit the night sky. The event followed the first-annual Candy Cane Hunt in the borough....
BATH, PA
mynews13.com

Crowds return to Rockefeller Plaza for tree lighting

People from around New York — and around the world — packed into Rockefeller Plaza on Wednesday night, for one of the city’s most beloved holiday traditions. Crowds returned to see the Rockefeller Tree lighting in person, after the ceremony was closed to the public last year due to the pandemic.
POLITICS
capitalpress.com

A special Santa brings Christmas to Hermiston Tree Lighting Celebration

Santa Claus beamed as he made his way through the crowd during Hermiston’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony Dec. 2. John Perkins, sporting his own white beard and wearing a traditional red suit, looked the very image of a jolly old elf. But he struggled to be there. With the...
POLITICS
The News Courier

JOY TO THE WORLD: County hosts annual Christmas tree lighting

The city of Athens and Limestone County Commission came together Thursday, Dec. 2, to host the annual Christmas tree lighting at the Limestone County Courthouse on The Square. Officials from both the city and county were on hand for the event, which drew a number of residents ahead of the annual Christmas parade that followed through downtown.
ATHENS, AL
thunderboltradio.com

City of Martin Brings Out Christmas Spirit With Tree Lighting

A big crowd turned out in downtown Martin on Saturday night to celebrate the lighting of the Christmas tree. Those attending were treated to music, a variety of foods, fireworks, carnival rides and the chance to visit with Santa Claus. Martin Mayor Randy Brundige had the honor of counting down...
MARTIN, TN
thesunpapers.com

Lights on Main tree lighting ceremony brings Christmas cheer

Mullica Hill’s annual Lights on Main tree lighting ceremony and celebration took place on Nov. 27 with hundreds of residents of Mullica Hill and surrounding communities shopping down the holiday themed street. The Lights on Main event started in 2013 and has become a tradition for many families in the...
MULLICA HILL, NJ
pioneerpublishers.com

Concord tree lighting brings joy to Todos Santos Plaza

CONCORD, CA (Dec. 5, 2021) — Concord’s Annual Tree Lighting and Mayor’s Sing-Along returned to Todos Santos Plaza on Friday evening. The City hosted this family-favorite event which drew a good-sized crowd to downtown. Families took photos with Santa in a Snow Globe, sponsored by Henley’s Custom Cabinets. Also, kids...
CONCORD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy