Rockefeller Christmas Tree lighting brings joy on first day of meteorological winter

Brooklyn artist Hong Wu’s main areas of focus are sustainability and advocacy, so when she discovered the The Flatbush Nostrand Junction Business Improvement District community-building upcycle holiday tree competition she was inspired. “I love BID’s idea of using art to bring people together, especially during the holiday seasons. Its concept...
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The town of Collierville came together Tuesday for some early holiday cheer with the return of its annual Christmas Tree Lighting. With hot chocolate and music to lead up to the tree lighting, the famous Collierville Town Square was packed with people after having to cancel last year's event due to COVID.
Farmville residents gathered Friday, Nov. 19, in the center of Main Street Plaza to celebrate the 2021 Downtown Farmville Tree Lighting hosted by the Farmville Downtown Partnership and the Town of Farmville. During the festivities, the 26-foot-tall Norway Spruce was given the name “Hope” after a town-wide naming contest. Following the tree’s lighting, Perry Carrington led guests in Christmas carols.
CHILDERSBURG — Childersburg’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony and main street festivities Tuesday evening brought local families and people from nearby communities together to experience the sights, sounds, flavors and community spirit of the holiday. The annual event began at 6 p.m. at the Rainwater/Butler house and museum. More than a...
The 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree that is standing tall in New York City’s Rockefeller Plaza this holiday season is a 79-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce from Elkton, Md. Since it arrived on a flatbed truck earlier this month, crews have been working round the clock to wrap the 85-year-old...
The annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is always a star-studded event, and this yer is no different. The two-hour holiday special will feature festive performances by Carrie Underwood, Alessia Cara, Harry Connick Jr., Mickey Guyton, Norah Jones, Brad Paisley, Rob Thomas, Carrie Underwood and more. And, of course,...
The Asheville Gallery of Art will open its winter group show, Joyful Light, on Wednesday, December 1. A meet-the-artists reception will be held at the gallery on Friday, December 3, from 5—8 p.m. The show runs through Friday, December 31. The group show will feature the work of multiple member...
The halls are decked and the trees are decorated for YWCA of Sweetwater County's annual Festival of Trees. The yearly fundraiser, which includes the auction of holiday decor and fully decorated Christmas trees, is back this year with an in-person event next week after having to be conducted mostly virtually in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The holiday season is officially underway in Bath Borough. On Sunday, November 28, hundreds of residents came out to Monocacy Creek Park to celebrate the season, sing carols, and watch as the towering Christmas tree lit the night sky. The event followed the first-annual Candy Cane Hunt in the borough....
People from around New York — and around the world — packed into Rockefeller Plaza on Wednesday night, for one of the city’s most beloved holiday traditions. Crowds returned to see the Rockefeller Tree lighting in person, after the ceremony was closed to the public last year due to the pandemic.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A Christmas tree lighting ceremony is being held in Citrus Heights on Wednesday, Dec. 1. Citrus Heights Mayor Steve Miller will be joined by Santa Claus at Citrus Heights City Hall at 6:30 p.m. Attendees will be able to walk through what is described as a...
Santa Claus beamed as he made his way through the crowd during Hermiston’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony Dec. 2. John Perkins, sporting his own white beard and wearing a traditional red suit, looked the very image of a jolly old elf. But he struggled to be there. With the...
The city of Athens and Limestone County Commission came together Thursday, Dec. 2, to host the annual Christmas tree lighting at the Limestone County Courthouse on The Square. Officials from both the city and county were on hand for the event, which drew a number of residents ahead of the annual Christmas parade that followed through downtown.
A big crowd turned out in downtown Martin on Saturday night to celebrate the lighting of the Christmas tree. Those attending were treated to music, a variety of foods, fireworks, carnival rides and the chance to visit with Santa Claus. Martin Mayor Randy Brundige had the honor of counting down...
Mullica Hill’s annual Lights on Main tree lighting ceremony and celebration took place on Nov. 27 with hundreds of residents of Mullica Hill and surrounding communities shopping down the holiday themed street. The Lights on Main event started in 2013 and has become a tradition for many families in the...
Thousands of people gathered in Midtown on Wednesday to see the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree light up. The crowds returned after the ceremony was mostly virtual last year; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports. via CBS New York. Matt Coneybeare. Matt enjoys exploring the City's food scene with his Wife and the...
CONCORD, CA (Dec. 5, 2021) — Concord’s Annual Tree Lighting and Mayor’s Sing-Along returned to Todos Santos Plaza on Friday evening. The City hosted this family-favorite event which drew a good-sized crowd to downtown. Families took photos with Santa in a Snow Globe, sponsored by Henley’s Custom Cabinets. Also, kids...
