France’s minister for Europe has called on the European Union to take retaliatory measures against Britain if there is no resolution to the post-Brexit row over fishing licences by December 10.The European Commission has said the dispute must be settled by that deadline as it upped the pressure on the UK in the negotiations.Clement Beaune on Wednesday stressed that it was not a Franco-British issue, but a problem between the whole of the European Union and the UK.All options are on the tableFrance's Europe minister Clement BeauneMr Beaune said that French punitive measures – such as a ban on British...

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO