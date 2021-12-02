ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Brazil's Economy Enters Recession

By AFP News
 2 days ago
Brazil's economy, the largest in Latin America, slid into recession in the third quarter of 2021 as agricultural production dropped, official data showed Thursday. GDP declined 0.1 percent for the second straight quarterly fall, the government statistics agency IBGE said. The second-quarter drop was revised to a larger 0.4...

