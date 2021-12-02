Glenn leads House in marking 80th year of Civil Air Patrol

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (CBS4) – A renovation project at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs that was already slated to take years will now take even longer. Construction crews discovered asbestos in the chapel and must now have it removed before continuing. (credit: iStock/Getty Images Plus) In a statement, the Academy said it was anticipated that asbestos would be found inside the historical landmark, and that is the case. Before now, every space in the spires was not able to be tested but with construction underway, those spaces are now free to be tested. That’s when additional asbestos was found. There will be an additional cost to the project, and delays will reach beyond the initial 2023 target completion date, but details are not yet available. Visitation to the chapel has been closed since September 2019. The chapel’s signature spires are not visible as the building is surrounded by exterior scaffolding.

