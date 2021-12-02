ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Grab shares sink in historic Nasdaq debut as president touts the cross-selling opportunities of its super app strategy

By Yvonne Lau
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hJyc7_0dCHC8SA00

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning.

After an initial jump on Thursday, shares of Grab slumped more than 20% in their Nasdaq trading debut after the ride-hailing and delivery app merged with U.S. blank-check firm Altimeter Growth Corp in a special purpose acquisition company—or SPAC—deal valued at $40 billion, the largest ever. The $4.5 billion Grab raised in the deal makes it the largest IPO by a Southeast Asian company in U.S. history.

The listing caps a rapid ascent for the startup that entrepreneurs Anthony Tan and Tan Hooi Ling launched as MyTeksi in Malaysia less than a decade ago. The pair, who are unrelated, founded the company with $25,000 that included prize money they'd won by entering their ride-hailing idea in Harvard Business School’s New Venture Competition in 2011.

Nine years and $12 billion in investments later, Singapore-based Grab now operates in nearly 470 cities across eight Southeast Asian markets, employs 700,000 drivers, and offers food delivery, payments and financial services—in addition to ride-hailing—to 187 million users.

Grab hopes its public debut will shine a "big spotlight" on the region and its market opportunities, says company president Ming Maa. Driven by its young, digitally-savvy and mobile-first populations, Southeast Asia is "on the cusp of a digital revolution," says Maa.

But now that Grab is a public company, investors will be watching to see whether it can maintain its lofty goal of being an all-in-one-super app, wean its drivers and users off promotions, and—at some point—turn a profit. On Wednesday evening, Fortune spoke with Singapore-based Maa via video call about Grab's business strategy and its plans ahead.

Fortune: Can you walk me through Grab’s plans to become profitable? Grab's third quarter results last month showed losses of $988 million, despite steady growth in gross merchandise value (GMV), which ballooned to a record $4 billion in Q3. Market research firm Euromonitor said in a July report that a key weakness is Grab's big spending on advertising, promotions and incentives, and that a challenge going forward is whether the company can make money and maintain customer loyalty without such discounts.

Maa: We don't see profitability and growth as mutually exclusive. In Q3, we posted our third consecutive quarter of record GMV growth. We've also made very good strides on improving our economics. Our mobility segment has been positive since Q4 2019 and our margins are industry-leading [in that sector].

Our deliveries business—which is much younger at three years old—is already breaking even in a majority of our markets.

Our key is driving our super app strategy, which allows us to cross-sell new services when we roll them out, while maintaining discipline around our marketing costs. [It] also allows [Grab] drivers to earn more via [new] income opportunities [when ride-hailing is down] and helps us maintain discipline around [spending on] driver incentives. So the super app is really key to driving the new economics of our business.

Grab has several different business segments—which ones are your top priorities at the moment?

If you think about the long-term opportunities within Southeast Asia, [we're] focused on three. The first is around continuing to deepen our delivery business. Whenever someone's hungry, wants a restaurant meal, groceries to cook at home or potato chips for a snack on a Friday night, we want them to think of Grab first. So we'll continue investing in deliveries.

The second is all around financial inclusion—continuing to drive affordability and accessibility of our financial services products. The way we do that is focusing on microinsurance, microlending and microsavings products that [are more] affordable [for the consumer in Southeast Asia]. The analogy I like to use is that in the U.S. you can buy a toothpaste that's eight ounces; but in developing markets, they usually sell one ounce or two ounce toothpastes. We're doing the same thing—creating bite-sized toothpastes for financial services.

The digital bank opportunity is very exciting. [Last year, the Monetary Authority of Singapore awarded Grab and telecommunications partner SingTel a license to set up a digital bank, which will launch next year]. Even in a developed country like Singapore, when you speak to consumers and SMEs on the ground, there's a tremendous amount of underserved opportunities. Affordability, accessibility, and transparency is really key. And we want to make digital banking as easy as ordering a Grab ride.

Lastly, [we] continue to build infrastructure to support e-commerce, whether through our logistics network providing on-demand deliveries—we now operate the largest driver delivery network—or through our "buy now, pay later" services, which is very important in [this] region [since] credit card penetration is very low, at 10%. So for the remaining 90% of the population, this is the solution.

How will Grab fare against regional competitors? Indonesia's GoTo—another Southeast Asian super app that formed this May when ride-hailing giant Gojek merged with e-commerce platform Tokopedia—is often cited as one of Grab's most formidable regional competitor.

We've been blessed to have good competitors for the last nine years. Frankly, competition is good for consumers and the overall market. But we're the only company that operates a regional super app. We got to where we are by focusing on tech investments. We invested quite a bit in our own mapping and routing. In some countries, there's these little alleyways that aren't on the maps. This helps us deliver items to people faster and more reliably than other companies. It's also core to thinking about developing a shared driver fleet; what allows us to create the largest delivery network at the lowest cost. And the lowest cost delivery network is what drives long-term sustainability.

Can you share more about Grab's plans in the year ahead? Will the company expand to more markets in Asia, or worldwide?

We are absolutely laser focused on Southeast Asia. It's just day one of many long-term opportunities here. We want to drive the adoption and penetration of digital services here.

Has all the uncertainty surrounding the new Omicron COVID variant changed Grab's strategy or outlook for the year ahead?

[In September], we did [write] down our forecasts for the year. But keep in mind that this was in a market environment where we had the Delta variant coming across Southeast Asia. We had a series of lockdowns [here]. Our revision was really out of an abundance of caution, rather than any weakness in the business itself.

It's a bit too early to tell [about Omicron]. What's changed in recent months is that we've seen vaccinations improve dramatically. We've seen most governments transition from a [zero-COVID] policy, which required strict lockdowns, to a policy of living with COVID as an endemic part of life. We're starting to see cities open up, which is positive and will lead to a more constructive environment for the end of 2021 ,as well as leading into 2022.

This story has been updated to reflect Grab's slump in later trading on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Better.com’s morale and SPAC merger success in question after CEO’s unruly comments

This is the web version of Term Sheet, a daily newsletter on the biggest deals and dealmakers. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Good morning, Term Sheeters. Last week was a rather tumultuous one for SoftBank and Novator-backed Better.com and its employees. The mortgage startup’s founder and CEO, Vishal Garg, summoned more than 900 staffers to a Zoom call last Wed. and announced they were being let go. In a subsequent companywide call, he told remaining employees he should have done that three months ago and warned them their productivity was being eyed.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Lucid shares tumble as SEC subpoenas Tesla rival over its SPAC deal

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Shares in electric-vehicle startup Lucid tumbled Monday after the company revealed it had been subpoenaed by the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its stock market listing. The company, which was previously worth more...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cross Selling#Startup#Ipo#Fortune Daily#Altimeter Growth Corp#Southeast Asian#Harvard Business School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Country
Singapore
Fortune

The effect of work-from-home policies in the battle for talent is far from clear

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Will the battle for talent be won by those companies with the most flexible work-from-home policies? Not so clear, says Fortune’s Geoff Colvin. The “get back to the office” hard line being pushed by New York bank CEOs Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase and David Solomon of Goldman Sachs doesn’t seem to be dampening the desire of aggressive young bankers to work for them—“those who want to hustle,” as Dimon put it. You can read Colvin’s story here.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Bitcoin’s weekend carnage sends jitters through the crypto markets

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Over a one-hour stretch on Saturday, when the stock markets were closed, the price of Bitcoin plunged by nearly $10,000 to $42,296. There are the typical headwinds of Omicron and Fed tightening, buffeting Bitcoin. But the weekend selloff is also rekindling fears that this 24/7 volatility has only just begun.
BUSINESS
Fortune

BioNTech and Moderna have shown the growing power of ‘fractal’ over scale; here are three keys to making it work for you

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. When the COVID-19 pandemic emerged last year, few people had heard of BioNTech or Moderna. Now, thanks to their starring roles in being first to develop effective vaccines against the virulent coronavirus, these pharmaceutical startups have become multibillion-dollar companies and household names.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Fortune

Fortune

61K+
Followers
3K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy