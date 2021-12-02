ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman awakened by masked men standing over her bed: Akron police

By Talia Naquin
 2 days ago

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is investigating a home invasion.

A woman told police she was awakened by two masked men with guns.

Her home is in the 1100 block of Brown St.

The call came into police around 11:30 p.m.

The woman says the suspects demanded money.

The woman told police she ran out of the home with her children to a neighbor’s house and called the police.

The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you have information, call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Or call the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

