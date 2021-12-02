Woman awakened by masked men standing over her bed: Akron police
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is investigating a home invasion.
A woman told police she was awakened by two masked men with guns.
Her home is in the 1100 block of Brown St.
The call came into police around 11:30 p.m.
The woman says the suspects demanded money.
The woman told police she ran out of the home with her children to a neighbor's house and called the police.
The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
If you have information, call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Or call the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.
