Well, That’s Mildly Infuriating And/Or Terrifying (NEW PICS)

By Jason
Pleated-Jeans.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI try so hard not to let the little things upset me, but what if I just let all the little things upset me so I could focus my energy on not being upset over the big things? That’s why lists like this are good for me to take in as...

Morning Funny Pic Dump (25 Pics)

Always remember people who have helped you along the way, and don’t forget to lift someone up. — Roy T. Bennett. Welcome to today’s Funny Picture Dump! If you’re new around here, this is something we do every morning. If you’ve been here before, you know the drill. We hope these funny pics help start your day with a laugh or two.
PHOTOGRAPHY
TVShowsAce

Lisa Vanderpump Suffers Another Tragic Loss

Lisa Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd suffered another tragic loss. The couple shared that they are mourning the loss of their dog, Rumpy Pumpy. Vanderpump took to Instagram to share a photo of her beloved dog. He sadly passed away from cancer after the couple returned from a trip to London.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Amy Roloff Spills Beans On Isabel & Jacob’s Baby

Amy Roloff went Live on Instagram yesterday and accidentally spilled the beans on Jacob and Isabel’s baby. What did the LPBW star reveal about her newest grandbaby?. LPBW fans have been anxiously waiting for news of the arrival of Jacob and Isabel’s first child. Unfortunately, Jacob Roloff made it clear pretty early on that they would not be sharing photos of their baby with the public. Those who follow Isabel Roloff thought this decision was a bit hypocritical with her showcasing so much of her pregnancy on social media.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Tracey Mills, The Man Responsible For Taking Von Dutch And Ed Hardy Mainstream, Shares His Story

Having celebrities as friends and a natural eye for fashion landed Mills in circles with Kanye West, Anna Wintour, Carine Roitfield and Ricardo Tisci. Let’s take a trip down memory lane: It’s the early ‘00s and low rise jeans, Juicy Couture sweatsuits, cargo pants, flares and denim skirts are everywhere. Oh, and we can’t forget spray painted graphics. The origins of Y2K are forming and we’re excited about new episodes of MTV Cribs, Punk’d, Pimp My Ride, and BET’s 106 & Park countdown with AJ and Free. The ultimate accessories of the times are Blackberrys, Motorola Razrs and T-Mobile Sidekicks. However, there’s one accessory, not made for texting, fyi, that’s taking over the world by storm — ornate trucker hats crafted by the brand Von Dutch.
BEAUTY & FASHION
“I’ve Made A Terrible Mistake” (25 Pics)

I’ve made plenty of mistakes in my day, but the best mistakes are the ones you don’t make. I say it’s okay to laugh, as long as no one gets hurt. Plus, if you can’t laugh at yourself, then what’s the point of life?. 1. “I ordered wrapping paper online,...
ENTERTAINMENT
goodhousekeeping.com

Celebrities Are Shocked After Seeing Kelly Ripa's New Instagram Picture

Kelly Ripa loves her mom through and through, including her voluminous hairdo. In honor of Thanksgiving, the Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost flipped through family photo albums and found an incredible one of her mom, Esther Ripa. In one particular picture, which Kelly posted on Instagram, Esther wears a teal long-sleeve dress and flaunts a 1960s-inspired beehive hairstyle. She also holds a young Kelly, who is dressed all in white, on her lap while smiling at the camera.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple’ Zoey Klein In Hospital: See Why

Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Scott Disick Spotted With Kids After Exiled From Kardashian Thanksgiving

Scott Disick wants to celebrate the holidays with his kids, but it hasn’t been easy for him. He reportedly didn’t attend the Kardashian Thanksgiving dinner. Instead, he’s been dating numerous models in weeks. The father of three tried to get into the holiday spirit with his and Kourtney Kardashian’s three kids — sons, Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Realize One Character Was Missing from Latest Family Dinner Scene

Did you know that only two Reagans have ever missed Sunday night dinner on Blue Bloods?. Well, that was true until last night’s episode. Up until the December 3rd episode of Blue Bloods, Linda and Danny were the only two family members to ever miss out on the iconic dinner scenes that we’ve all grown to love. And they had a good excuse for skipping Frank’s home-cooked meal, too. Linda was shot while on duty at the hospital and Danny sat with her in the ER.
TV SERIES

