ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

What a MLB lockout could mean for the St. Louis Cardinals, fans

By The Associated Press, Gregg Palermo
WMBD/WYZZ
WMBD/WYZZ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DTV24_0dCHBKvQ00

The clock ticked down Wednesday toward the expiration of Major League Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement at 11:59 p.m. EST and a likely management lockout ending the sport’s labor peace at 9,740 days over 26 1/2 years.

After successfully reaching four consecutive agreements without a stoppage, players and owners have appeared headed for a confrontation for more than two years.

“The lockout seems like a very likely scenario,” pitcher Max Scherzer, a member of the union’s executive committee, said Wednesday after finalizing his contract with the New York Mets.

Management negotiators left the union’s hotel about nine hours before the deal was set to expire, and there was no indication they planned to return.

The union demanded change following anger over a declining average salary, middle-class players forced out by teams concentrating payroll on the wealthy and veterans jettisoned in favor of lower-paid youth, especially among clubs tearing down their rosters to rebuild.

“As players we see major problems with it,” Scherzer said of the 2016 agreement. “First and foremost, we see a competition problem and how teams are behaving because of certain rules that are within that, and adjustments have to be made because of that in order to bring out the competition.”

Management, intent on preserving salary restraints gained in recent decades, rejected the union’s requests for what teams regarded as significant alterations to the sport’s economic structure, including lowering service time needed for free agency and salary arbitration.

MLB LABOR HISTORY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MBjCd_0dCHBKvQ00
Robert Martinez, left, leads a group of protesters out of the stands after the third inning of the game between the San Diego Padres and the Houston Astros in Houston, on Thursday, August 11, 1994. The Padres beat the Astros 8-6. Major League baseball players are set to strike after the completion of play Thursday. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Much has changed since the 232-day strike that cut short the 1994 season, led to the first cancellation of the World Series in 90 years and caused the 1995 season to start late. That stoppage ended only when a federal judge — future Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor — issued an injunction forcing owners to restore the work rules of the expired labor contract.

The average salary dropped from $1.17 million before the strike to $1.11 million but then resumed its seemingly inexorable rise. It peaked at just under $4.1 million in 2017, the first season of the latest CBA, but likely will fall to about $3.7 million when this year’s final figures are calculated.

That money is concentrated heavily at the top of the salary structure. Among approximately 1,955 players who signed major league contracts at any point going into the regular season’s final month, 112 had earned $10 million or more this year as of Aug. 31, of which 40 made at least $20 million, including prorated shares of signing bonuses.

There were 1,397 earning under $1 million, of which 1,271 were at $600,000 or less and 332 under $100,000, a group of younger players who shuttle back and forth to the minors.

Union head Tony Clark, a former All-Star first baseman who became executive director following Michael Weiner’s death in 2013, said players are united and understand the need to stick together to achieve common goals. The sides are still litigating over the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, sniping over how to long the season could have been and taking their positions before a neutral arbitrator.

The union has withheld licensing money, as it usually does going into bargaining; cash, U.S. Treasury securities and investments totaled $178.5 million last Dec. 31, according to a financial disclosure form filed with the U.S. Department of Labor.

“We have a pretty war chest behind us of money that we can allocate to players,” Scherzer said.

Some player agents have speculated that management’s credit lines already may be pressured following income deprivation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but the clubs’ finances are more opaque publicly than that of the union, making it difficult to ascertain comparative financial strength to withstand a lengthy work stoppage.

Rob Manfred, who succeeded Bud Selig as commissioner in 2015 following a quarter-century as an MLB labor negotiator, made clear last month that management preferred an offseason lockout to a midseason strike.

“We’ve been down this path. We locked out in ‘89-’90,” he said. “I don’t think ’94 worked out too great for anybody. I think when you look at other sports, the pattern has become to control the timing of the labor dispute and try to minimize the prospect of actual disruption of the season. That’s what it’s about. It’s avoiding doing damage to the season.”

Scott Boras, who negotiated Scherzer’s deal and shortstop Corey Seager’s $325 million contract with Texas, has pushed for the union to insist on change to decrease the incentive for lowering payrolls during rebuilding.

“Sometimes the rules of the game require them to do things that are not in the best interest of the game,” Boras said, “for them to be a better competitor for next year, they have to do things that the rules direct them to do.”

CARDINALS IMPACT

Teams, including the St. Louis Cardinals are expected to have a freeze on transactions, which is one reason why St. Louis signed Steven Matz ahead of Wednesday’s deadline, and why baseball moved the non-tender deadline to Tuesday, allowing clubs to clarify their 40-man rosters before a lockout. The Cardinals opted to decline a 2022 contract on utilityman Jose Rondon.

Without knowing when an agreement will be reached, teams have tried to tie up as many loose ends now, as opposed to waiting for what could be a mad rush once a new CBA comes together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=447jQX_0dCHBKvQ00
Scenes from the 2012 Winter Warm-Up

While it’s too soon to know if actual games are at risk yet, one local impact could be felt sooner.

Players on the 40-man roster would not be able to appear at events connected to the annual Winter Warm-Up if there’s no deal by January 14. The event starts January 15.

A team spokesperson says if there is no agreement in place by January 1, the club would start planning for contingencies.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Max Scherzer blames Dodgers for dead arm in playoffs

Newly-signed New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer spent half of a season with the Los Angeles Dodgers after arriving there via trade at the deadline. Seen as a great fit at the time of the trade, it turns out that things weren’t actually so rosy between Scherzer and the Dodgers. In fact, Scherzer blames the Dodgers for his bad postseason experience.
MLB
FanSided

Marcus Stroman gives shoutout to St. Louis Cardinals fans

Marcus Stroman gave a shoutout to St. Louis Cardinals fans, but will it impact his free-agent decision?. After the St. Louis Cardinals dealt with injuries to the pitching staff all of 2021, the front office has prioritized upgrades across the board. They have been connected to Steven Matz and Andrew Heaney.
MLB
KOLR10 News

What’s next for St. Louis Cardinals offseason?

ST. LOUIS– The Cardinals jumped into the free agent fray late Tuesday by agreeing to terms with lefthanded pitcher Steve Matz on a four-year, $44 million deal that is reportedly all done except for waiting on a physical. The move adds a pitcher able to carry at least 150 innings for the 2022 rotation, and […]
MLB
redbirdrants.com

The reason Max Scherzer is unlikely for the St. Louis Cardinals

There is one reason that Max Scherzer is unlikely to sign with the St. Louis Cardinals, and as expected, it comes down to the financials. We have heard it for most of the last 12 months: will the St. Louis Cardinals pursue Max Scherzer?. Should the Cardinals pursue Scherzer? Absolutely....
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
FanSided

5 non-tender candidates for the St. Louis Cardinals

The MLB non-tender deadline has been moved up in anticipation of the likely work stoppage starting early December. Who are some players the St. Louis Cardinals could let go?. Usually, the Major League Baseball deadline to tender contracts to players is in December. This year, however, the MLB and MLBPA have decided to move that date up to Nov. 30. This will give a new wave of free agents a chance to latch on with a new organization before a possible lockout.
MLB
FanSided

This St. Louis Cardinals rival could be surprise contender in 2022

The Chicago Cubs could be a surprise division contender alongside the St. Louis Cardinals — as long as they add Carlos Correa. When it comes to the National League Central, it is widely expected to be a two-horse race between the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals. But could the...
MLB
SFGate

Even if games go on, MLB lockout could alienate Gen Z

NEW YORK (AP) — Max Scherzer stars in the last video posted to Major League Baseball’s TikTok account before the league locked out the players Thursday morning. The clip, viewed over 400,000 times, shows the final out from Scherzer's first no-hitter in 2015 with Washington, followed by teammates dousing the three-time Cy Young Award winner with chocolate syrup. Hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd's “Swang” plays in the background.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bud Selig
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Steven Matz
Person
Rob Manfred
Person
Scott Boras
The Spun

Carlos Correa Makes Official Decision On Qualifying Offer

Carlos Correa has made an official decision on his qualifying offer from the Houston Astros. Correa has declined the Astros’ $18.4 million qualifying offer, according to Jon Heyman. His days in Houston are over. The 27-year-old star is now the top free agent in baseball and is bound to receive...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers eyeing another former Cy Young candidate?

After coming up short in this year’s playoffs, the Los Angeles Dodgers could be going back to their fundamentals: acquiring another big name. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reported this week that the Dodgers are interested in former Cy Young candidate Sonny Gray, having engaged in trade talks with the Cincinnati Reds. Fellow Reds starter Luis Castillo was also included in those discussions, Nightengale adds.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Lockout#The St Louis Cardinals#Major League Baseball#The New York Mets#The San Diego Padres#The Houston Astros#Ap Photo
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Tuesday’s Freddie Freeman News

The Los Angeles Dodgers could be gunning for a significant free-agent move this offseason. According to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, multiple teams, including the Dodgers, are looking to “pry” superstar first baseman Freddie Freeman away from his World Series-winning Atlanta Braves squad. Yesterday, the Dodgers lost shortstop Corey Seager...
MLB
FanSided

Why Dodgers couldn’t hang on to Corey Seager revealed

The Dodgers lost Corey Seager to a monster free-agent deal with the Rangers and one of the deciding factors as to why he left LA has come to light. On Monday, the Texas Rangers signed former Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Corey Seager to a massive 10-year/$325 million contract. The front office and fans alike are sort of reeling and scratching their heads as to why/how they could lose out on Seager to the Rangers with Los Angeles being the second-largest market in the sport.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NBC Los Angeles

Dodgers Bring Back Former World Series Champion Closer

Let's face it, the Los Angeles Dodgers were dealt a huge blow on Monday. First it was the loss of Cy Young Award finalist and arguably the best pitcher on the staff last season in Max Scherzer. Scherzer agreed to sign a three-year, $130 million dollar contract with the New York Mets, making him the highest paid player by annual average value in MLB history.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers appear focused on just 1 free agent shortstop

There is plenty of interest in the list of big-name free agent shortstops, but what about one of the teams at risk of losing one of those players?. The Los Angeles Dodgers may have an opening at shortstop, as Corey Seager is among the highly-touted free agents on the market. The Dodgers are trying to bring back Seager, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, but are not showing interest in any other shortstops.
NFL
WMBD/WYZZ

WMBD/WYZZ

276
Followers
237
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

WMBD-TV is a CBS–affiliated television station licensed to Peoria, Illinois, United States and serving the North-Central Illinois television market, while the Bloomington-licensed Fox affiliate WYZZ-TV operates under a local marketing agreement (LMA) with owner Cunningham Broadcasting. https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

 https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy