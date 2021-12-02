ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tree of Lights returns to Lodi City Hall

By Wes Bowers/News-Sentinel Staff Writer
Some 200 people are expected to gather in front of Lodi City Hall Thursday evening to celebrate the return of an annual celebration honoring loved ones who have passed.

Hospice of San Joaquin and the City of Lodi will present the 28th Annual Tree of Lights at 5:30 p.m. It is the first in-person ceremony in two years, as last year’s event was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sandy Stoddard, the nonprofit’s director of development and marketing, said everyone is excited to be able to gather outside Lodi City Hall.

“It’s wonderful to be back for an in-person event and to be able to allow people to come out and celebrate the lives of those we have lost,” she said. “We’ll be honoring COVID victims, as well as those in the health care community who have passed.”

The tree, located just outside the front doors to city hall, stands about 80 feet tall and is adorned with 1,544 lights.

A short ceremony will start the event, followed by the official lighting of the tree. Hospice volunteers will hand out cookies, and attendees can visit the memory board nearby to find the names of loved ones.

Stoddard said it is not too late to make a donation and purchase a light to place on the tree. Lights will be available for purchase during the ceremony, and residents can visit www.hospicesj.org/events/tree-of-lights to purchase online.

Lights range from $5 to $520, and a treetop star can be purchased for about $1,000. General donations can also be made.

Hospice of San Joaquin is also partnering with Bank of the West for a Tree of Lights Ceremony at the latter’s location on the corner of Walnut and Main streets in Lockeford. That ceremony begins at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 4.

The organization hopes to raise more than $56,000 from both the Lodi and Lockeford events to support its nursing programs, as well as its bereavement services for terminally ill patients and their families.

“It’s a great place to come out and look at the lights,” Stoddard said of Thursday’s ceremony. “And what’s great is afterward, everyone can go directly to the Parade of Lights and see more.”

The Lodi and Lockeford are just two of eight Tree of Lights events Hospice of San Joaquin hosts throughout the county during the holiday season.

Other events are held in Stockton — which was held last Tuesday Delta College — Ripon, Escalon, Tracy, Manteca and Rio Vista.

For more information or to make a donation, visit www.hospicesj.org/events/tree-of-lights.

