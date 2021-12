One of the biggest productions to hit the U.K. in years is gearing up to film outside London next spring, Variety can reveal. Season 2 of Amazon Prime Video’s “Lord of the Rings,” which grabbed international headlines when the streaming player moved locations from New Zealand to the U.K., has set its first filming locations. The move — which was a major upset for the New Zealand production sector — is especially momentous given the U.K relocation marks the first time any of the modern “Lord of the Rings” live-action, on-screen projects have been produced outside of New Zealand, including “The Hobbit” trilogy.

