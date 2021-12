The RCCO World eX Championship is more than just Esports Racing: The organizers of the world championship for virtual electric sports cars, led by DTM champion and Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller, combine exciting racing with a commitment to sustainability and climate protection. The #RacingForTheClimate show is also about the latest news and trends around sustainable mobility. And with every race lap, the #RacingForTheClimate jackpot is increased by 10 euros. In the first nine races, 12,710 euros have already been collected.

