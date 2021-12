The Oakspire Bourbon Barrel Ale from New Belgium is a small-batch libation being launched by the brewery to provide drinkers with a premium option to pick up this holiday season. The beer is a collaboration product created in partnership with Four Roses who supplied the brand with bourbon-steeped charred oak barrels that have been extracted using a propriety infusion method. This is reported to give the beer a malty flavor profile along with a fruit-forward taste that is on the slightly spicy side of things.

DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO