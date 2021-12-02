Ariya Daivari On Not Being Able To Team With His Brother Shawn

Ariya Daivari recently appeared on Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore podcast. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. “I did a tryout. They said no. There was a whole year in between that. In 2015, I thought, let’s make some sh*t happen. I did a few Ring of Honor matches. In January 2016, I got an email saying, ‘We’re having this project.’ At the time, it was called the Global Cruiserweight series or something like that, and ‘‘You’re one of the guys we want to use for that.’ It got me thinking that maybe when they said at my tryout, ‘We like you, but not just right now’, I thought that was just their standard answer, but maybe they were just waiting for the right thing to come up, and that Cruiserweight Classic was it. I got the email in January, and six months later, and in the summer we did it. It was fun. It was awesome. It got a lot of buzz. Obviously I asked them, ‘Is this leading to any full time work?’ They said, ‘We thought you did a great job. Maybe we’ll have you back for the Cruiserweight Classic next year.’ Shortly after that, they hit me up and said, “We want you to come in for NXT.’ Then they said, ‘We want you to wrestle TJP on Monday Night RAW.’ I was like, wow, this is the craziest extra booking I ever got. We did that a handful of times. It was me, (Drew) Gulak, and (Tony)Neese. The three of us heels were getting booked in and out on all these Raw’s and pre shows on PPVs, all without a job, all without a deal. I think we did that for that whole summer all the way up to October. I remember we did the pre show on Survivor Series. I was like, man, we’re on a PPV, kind of, but we don’t have jobs. This is weird. We saw Hunter and asked him, ‘Is this leading to anything?’ He said, ‘Keep your Mondays open.’ I walked away like and I was like, ok, I guess we’ll just be freelance WWE wrestlers. The next day, we all got contracts offered to us. It wasn’t until October 2016 that it was official.”

