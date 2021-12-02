ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Ariya Daivari On Not Being Able To Team With His Brother Shawn

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the latest House of Hardcore podcast (via Fightful), Ariya Daivari said he wants to team with his brother Shawn more often, but things never quite worked out with the timing. He said: “There was a time when he was agent and I was working there, he got released...

Long-Time WWE Employee Departs The Company, Austin Theory/Corey Graves

A long-time employee has left the company. Scott Aycock, who has worked security in WWE since 2004, departed the company earlier this week. As of this writing, there is no word on if he was booked at the RAW TV tapings several weeks ago where a fan attacked Seth Rollins. It should also be noted that there are some conflicting reports as to whether he was fired from the company or retired.
WWE Legend Announces He Needs Back Surgery

That could be worse. There are all kinds of injuries in the wrestling world and some of them are a lot worse than others. Some of them are the kinds that take place all at once but others are things that have been built up over the course of a long career. Either kind needs to be taken care of though and that seems to be the case again with another wrestling legend.
Alan Angels Injured Following AEW Dynamite Match With Bryan Danielson

Alan Angels is out of action for the time being after he suffered an injury in his match with Bryan Danielson at AEW Dynamite. The Dark Order member posted to Twitter to note that he was unable to compete at the AEW Dark tapings this weekend due to a strained MCL.
Sami Zayn Destroyed By Brock Lesnar, Loses Universal Title Match on WWE Smackdown

Sami Zayn’s WWE Universal Championship match didn’t turn out how he hoped on Smackdown, thanks in no small part to Brock Lesnar. Zayn was destroyed by Lesnar in the main event segment of tonight’s Smackdown before his scheduled match with Roman Reigns, leading to Reigns defeating Zayn in nothing flat.
Tommy Dreamer
Person
Ariya Daivari
Terence Crawford Hands Shawn Porter First Stoppage Defeat Of His Career

Terence Crawford begged and pleaded with the best fighters in the welterweight division to take him on. Yet, despite having a world title tucked underneath his arm, and recognition as a pound-for-pound star, he continued to face lesser competition. With the rest of the world waiting to see how he...
Freddie Prinze Jr. On What Ended His Relationship With Triple H

Former WWE writer, Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke with The Ariel Helwani Show about Jeff Hardy’s first push in WWE. He revealed that Vince McMahon personally greenlit the push to take place. “We were on the road to making Jeff champion, which some people were against,” he admitted. “It turned...
Wrestling World

The Undertaker shares his thoughts on Shawn Michaels

The Undertaker is perhaps the most legendary superstar of any era, having given birth to some matches that will remain forever engraved in the memory of fans. Guest of Matt Camp and Ryan Papolla in the latest edition of 'WWE The Bump', the Deadman recalled two of the most famous and thrilling encounters of his entire career.
Bryan Danielson On His Reaction to ROH’s Hiatus, Hopes It Is Able to Return

Bryan Danielson made his name in Ring of Honor, and he recently weighed in on the company’s hiatus. The AEW star spoke with Busted Open Radio, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):. On his reaction to ROH’s hiatus: “I was just sad. Especially, I guess what the...
DDT Pro Wrestling Hypes ‘Big Name’ For Event Later This Month

DDT Pro Wrestling posted to Twitter that they will announce a ‘big name’ for their event ‘Never Mind’ on December 26. The announcement will be made tomorrow morning at their show at Korakuen Hall. The post reads: “[HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT INCOMING] That BIG NAME that everyone’s talking about recently will be...
Ariya Daivari Discusses The Formation Of 205 Live, Being Hired By WWE

Ariya Daivari recently appeared on Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore podcast. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. “I did a tryout. They said no. There was a whole year in between that. In 2015, I thought, let’s make some sh*t happen. I did a few Ring of Honor matches. In January 2016, I got an email saying, ‘We’re having this project.’ At the time, it was called the Global Cruiserweight series or something like that, and ‘‘You’re one of the guys we want to use for that.’ It got me thinking that maybe when they said at my tryout, ‘We like you, but not just right now’, I thought that was just their standard answer, but maybe they were just waiting for the right thing to come up, and that Cruiserweight Classic was it. I got the email in January, and six months later, and in the summer we did it. It was fun. It was awesome. It got a lot of buzz. Obviously I asked them, ‘Is this leading to any full time work?’ They said, ‘We thought you did a great job. Maybe we’ll have you back for the Cruiserweight Classic next year.’ Shortly after that, they hit me up and said, “We want you to come in for NXT.’ Then they said, ‘We want you to wrestle TJP on Monday Night RAW.’ I was like, wow, this is the craziest extra booking I ever got. We did that a handful of times. It was me, (Drew) Gulak, and (Tony)Neese. The three of us heels were getting booked in and out on all these Raw’s and pre shows on PPVs, all without a job, all without a deal. I think we did that for that whole summer all the way up to October. I remember we did the pre show on Survivor Series. I was like, man, we’re on a PPV, kind of, but we don’t have jobs. This is weird. We saw Hunter and asked him, ‘Is this leading to anything?’ He said, ‘Keep your Mondays open.’ I walked away like and I was like, ok, I guess we’ll just be freelance WWE wrestlers. The next day, we all got contracts offered to us. It wasn’t until October 2016 that it was official.”
MJF On His Dueling Promo With CM Punk, Being In Punk’s Head

MJF recently discussed his recent promo duel with CM Punk and how he believes he is in Punk’s head at the moment. The dastardly AEW star was on Busted Open Radio, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):. On his promo duel with CM Punk: “Look, I’d...
Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 12.03.21

Alright everyone, it’s December but that’s somewhat immaterial because Smackdown rolls on every Friday every month regardless. Tonight is the big return of Brock Lesnar, his suspension has been lifted and he’ll almost certainly have words (or suplexes) for both Adam Pearce and Universal champion Roman Reigns. Smackdown doesn’t have it’s main event for Day 1 set yet, but after Sami Zayn won a Battle Royal last week it could easily be him at Day 1 with Brock in the wings for the Royal Rumble later in January. Or Brock might kill Sami tonight and take his spot. Kofi Kingston should be back tonight, which could set up him and Xavier Woods taking on the Usos for the tag team titles. Charlotte Flair will be in need of a rebound squash after losing a couple of weeks ago, last week she pied Toni Storm in the face twice so tonight she’ll probably do something similar while also setting up a match. Drew McIntyre might be on the warpath as well, he was excluded from the Battle Royal last week and he could be out for blood tonight. Well that’s enough preamble, let’s get to the action.
Davey Richards & More Off Glory Pro Wrestling Show Due to Injuries

Glory Pro Wrestling have announced some updates to their Sunday show with Davey Richards, Laynie Luck, and Charli Evans all off the show. The promotion announced on Friday that the three won’t be in action due to injuries, with an announcement to come regarding card changes. Richards, who won the...
Spoiler On ROH Star Appearing at AEW Dark Taping

A member of the ROH roster appeared at the AEW Dark taping on Friday. As you can see below, ROH Pure Champion Josh Woods faced Sean Spears at the tapings in Atlanta. Woods has held the Pure Championship since Death Before Dishonor and will defend it against Brian Johnson at ROH Final Battle next weekend, the final show before the company goes on hiatus.
Steel Cage Match, Miz TV Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced a steel cage match and a Miz TV segment for next week’s episode of Raw. The company announced on Friday during Smackdown that Big E. and Kevin Owens will do battle in the confines of a cage. In addition, Edge will be the guest on the latest Miz TV following their interaction on this week’s show.
