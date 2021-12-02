39 North Pole Village

An active weather pattern will start with a line of storms bringing strong gusty winds following the first storm bringing accumulating snowfall for most of the region.Snowfall totals for the midweek storm, the second of two systems that will sweep through the region in the coming days, have now bee…
CHICAGO — Temperatures will plunge Monday and hang around the 20s at the start of the week in Chicago. Monday will see snow showers in the morning and be cloudy before gradually becoming mostly sunny, according to the National Weather Service. The day will hit 32 degrees but temperatures will fall to about 23 degrees by 5 p.m. It’ll be breezy with wind gusts up to 45 mph.
FORECAST SUMMARY: After a Sunday night cold front, chilly and windy weather can be expected today. High temperatures will reach the low 50’s for most. The Heartland will be a few degrees warmer. There will be a gusty north wind under a sunny sky. The wind will settle this evening. A light freeze will highlight […]
Active weather is finally here, as a series of systems will affect the region through at least early next week. Be prepared for winter driving conditions at all elevations on Thursday, as the coldest storm drops through the area. Much colder temperatures will follow, much more December-like that what we have seen so far this month. -Jeff.
