39 North Pole Village

CHICAGO — Temperatures will plunge Monday and hang around the 20s at the start of the week in Chicago. Monday will see snow showers in the morning and be cloudy before gradually becoming mostly sunny, according to the National Weather Service. The day will hit 32 degrees but temperatures will fall to about 23 degrees by 5 p.m. It’ll be breezy with wind gusts up to 45 mph.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO