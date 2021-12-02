ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kylie McCown to cheer Baylor on in Big XII Championship game

By Jay Neal sports@jacksonvilleprogress.com
 3 days ago
KYLIE McCOWN Courtesy photo

ARLINGTON — Jacksonville will be well represented at the Dr. Pepper-Big XII Championship on Saturday (11 a.m., AT&T Stadium, Arlington).

Kylie McCown, a Baylor freshman and graduate of Jacksonville High School, is one of nine young ladies that have been chosen to participate in rooting the Bears on from the field in the game against Oklahoma State that will determine the league champion.

McCown is a member of the Baylor All-Girl Cheer team.

Baylor will bring a 10-2, 7-2 Big XII record into the game, which will be nationally televised on ABC, while the Cowboys are 11-1, 8-1.

The two schools met on Oct. 2 in Stillwater, Okla. where Oklahoma State posted a 24-14 victory over the Bears.

