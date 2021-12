If you've driven along Keene Road at the intersection of Duportail, right where the Maverick is, you've probably seen this wonderful Miracle of Life. One little seed managed to plant itself in a most unusual spot, right in the middle of a sidewalk. While most seeds in the Tri-Cities are either blown clear to Portland or out to Boise, this one managed to stay right here. Yes, right here where we live so we can enjoy the beauty of this holiday miracle.

RICHLAND, WA ・ 11 DAYS AGO