Just because our supply chains are melting down doesn’t mean you have to this holiday season. Rather than panic about the skyrocketing price of coffee at the grocery store or whether or not your gift for Auntie Marge will arrive on time , take a stroll through the festive bounty at Boulder County Farmers Markets’ annual Winter Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Longmont. You can’t get more local than buying straight from the producer (otherwise known as your neighbor).

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO