General Motors expects the GMC Hummer EV SUV to outsell the GMC Hummer EV Pickup when the vehicle goes on sale for the 2024 model year. During a recent media call that was attended by GM Authority, Vice President of Global Buick GMC, Duncan Aldred, said the company expects the GMC Hummer EV SUV to marginally outsell the pickup, with the SUV making up 60 percent of Hummer EV sales and the pickup taking the remaining 40 percent. The pickup accounts for 70 percent of the total reservations received thus far, but seeing as the SUV will not enter production until 2023, the expected eventual demand has yet to materialize for the SUV.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO