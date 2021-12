Why would we ever hate on a beautiful 70-degree Colorado day? Oh, because it's December and it hasn't snowed at all, and that's pretty concerning? OK, got it. According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, the Denver area (as of Monday, November 29), has gone 222 days without any snow, so yeah big yikes. And, you may've noticed you haven't had to use your defroster in the mornings lately, even though it's nearly December. That's because it's about 20 to 30 degrees warmer than the average temperature for this time of the year.

