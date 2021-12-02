ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona to host Christmas parade Thursday evening

By Kelsey Rogers
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lc2ei_0dCH7urf00

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Downtown Altoona “Spirit of Christmas” Parade kicks off at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2.

A fireworks display will be presented by UPMC Altoona. There will also be marching bands, floats, a tree lighting ceremony and an appearance from Santa Claus.

MORE: Third annual Christmas market kicks off this weekend in Johnstown

The parade route follows 9th Street, Green Avenue, 12th Street, 11th Avenue and the 16th Street Heritage Plaza. Masks are encouraged at the event and guests are asked to practice social distancing.

