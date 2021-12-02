Altoona to host Christmas parade Thursday evening

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Downtown Altoona “Spirit of Christmas” Parade kicks off at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2.

A fireworks display will be presented by UPMC Altoona. There will also be marching bands, floats, a tree lighting ceremony and an appearance from Santa Claus.

The parade route follows 9th Street, Green Avenue, 12th Street, 11th Avenue and the 16th Street Heritage Plaza. Masks are encouraged at the event and guests are asked to practice social distancing.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.