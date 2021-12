Sophomore Alex Walsh was named ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday. Walsh set an ACC and UVA record in the 400 individual medley, won two individual events and was part of two relay wins at the Tennessee Invitational. The native of Nashville, Tennessee, broke an ACC, UVA and meet record in the 400 IM with a time of 4:01.40. She set another meet record with a time of 1:51.83 to win the 200 butterfly, which was just .02 seconds off UVA’s program record. Her times in the 200 butterfly and 400 IM are the best in the country so far this season.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 11 DAYS AGO