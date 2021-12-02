ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

$1.6 million grant to Erie County DA’s Office to reduce gun violence

By Spencer Lee
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office is one of 40 projects in Pennsylvania to receive a portion of Governor Tom Wolf’s $15.7 million in Violence Intervention and Prevention grants from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD).

The District Attorney’s Office is the only organization in Crawford, Erie or Warren Counties to receive this grant, which totals $1.64 million.

“Gun violence is a scourge that cuts right to the heart of our communities,” said Gov. Wolf. “We must do more to prevent violence in our commonwealth and stop the trauma of violence from blighting our future. These grants will provide communities and local organizations with necessary resources to disrupt violence, promote healing and make our communities safer. This funding is an important next step in tackling the gun violence epidemic and reducing violence in our communities.”

The grants provide funding to local organizations for programs focused on reducing community violence, such as interruption programs using credible messengers, incident prevention to and from schools, youth activities and mentorship, and more.

State Representatives Pat Harkins, D-Erie, and Bob Merski, D-Erie, said the grant from the PCCD will fund resources over a 24-month period to help implement UnifiedErie’s Group/Gun Violence Reduction Strategy.

“The funding awarded today is going to support programs that give residents a greater voice in fighting crime,” said Rep. Harkins, “expand outreach to at-risk youth beyond the schools and into the neighborhoods, boost law enforcement’s ability to track and prosecute offenders, and connect former offenders with job resources and other supports to help them turn their lives around.”

Rep. Merski said this grant is an important step to make local improvements in Erie County.

“This grant is going to fund targeted intervention strategies, street outreach and other programs that have proven to reduce violence and help former offenders transition back to productive lives,” Merski said. “All are investments in a safer, stronger community.”

