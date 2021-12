The state supreme court disbarred one lawyer, reprimanded a second attorney, and suspended seven more legal practitioners, two of which are based in South Florida. The Florida Supreme Court has disciplined nine attorneys in the Sunshine State between Oct. 22 and Nov. 18, according to an announcement Tuesday. The justices disbarred one, reprimanded one, and suspended seven, two of which are based in South Florida.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO